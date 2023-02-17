3 prescribed burns being held today in national forests National Forests and Grasslands in Texas Feb 17, 2023 Feb 17, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Officials with the National Forests and Grasslands in Texas will be conducting several prescribed burns today.■ One burn will be in the Davy Crockett National Forest. The burn unit is 2,019 acres north of FM 1733, south of state Highway 21 and west of Forest Service Road 524.The purpose of the burn is to reduce fuel loading and improve wildlife habitat. North winds are expected today, but smoke should not impact any major road ways.For more information, call (936) 655-2299.■ A second burn will be in Curry Creek East recreation area, south of Hemphill in the Sabine National Forest. This burn unit is 1,312 acres.Winds will be out of the north. Smoke will impact areas around the burn, and long-range drift smoke may be present during and after ignition operations. Smoke may be noticable in Jasper.For more information, contact the Angelina Sabine Ranger District at (936) 897-1068 or (409) 625-1940.■ A third prescribed burn in the Angelina National Forest will be in the Bannister north recreation area in the Norwood Community in San Augustine County. This burn unit is 1,179 acres.Smoke will impact areas around the prescribed burn, and long-range drift smoke may be present during and after ignition operations. Smoke may be noticable in Broaddus.For more information, contact the Angelina Sabine Ranger District at (936) 897-1068 or (409) 625-1940.U.S. Forest Service Prescribed Burn Tracker: Southern Region Prescribed Burn Accomplishment Tracker (arcgis.com). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Prescribed Burns National Forests And Grasslands In Texas Telecommunications Mechanics Hydrography Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesHarmony Hill pastor to retire after 50 years of service2/11/23 Restaurant inspectionsGreen, Diedra Lee plead guilty in Diboll woman's deathCounty to consider tax abatement, restructuring at sheriff's officeAngelina County commissioners approve changes to sheriff's officeGrand jury indicts man accused of sexually assaulting multiple young boysRoad to marriage: Lufkin couple who fell in love during driving lessons celebrate 68 years of matrimonyFire department fights blaze on Cain StreetROBERTS: Moving from surviving to livingDeputies arrest two Lufkin men on meth, fentanyl charges after traffic stop on Atkinson Drive Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
