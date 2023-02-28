Officials with the National Forests and Grasslands in Texas plan to conduct three prescribed burns today.
■ A prescribed burn in the Angelina National Forest will be in the Bannister Wildlife Management Area in San Augustine County. The proposed burn is 3,563 acres.
With winds blowing from the south, officials say smoke will impact areas around the prescribed burn, and long-range drift smoke may be present during and after ignition operations. Smoke may be noticable in Norwood.
For more information, call the Angelina Sabine Ranger District at (936) 897-1068 or (409) 625-1940.
■ Another burn is planned at the Moore Planation in the Sabine National Forest. The proposed burn is 2,287 acres in Sabine County.
Winds are expected to be blowing from the southest. Officials say smoke will impact areas around the prescribed burn, and long-range drift smoke may be present during and after ignition operations. Smoke may be noticable in Hemphill.
Anyone with questions should call the Angelina Sabine Ranger District at (936) 897-1068 or (409) 625-1940.
■ The third burn is planned in the Davy Crockett National Forest in Houston County. The proposed burn is 1,336 acres.
The burn unit is 1.5 miles north of Kennard along Forest Service roads 513 and 521.
The purpose of the burn is to reduce fuel loading and improve wildlife habitat.
Winds are predicted to be from the south, shifting to the southwest.
Smoke should not impact any highways, but if motorists should encounter smoke, they should reduce their speed and use low beams. For questions, call (936) 655-2299.
U.S. Forest Service Prescribed Burn Tracker: Southern Region Prescribed Burn Accomplishment Tracker (arcgis.com).
