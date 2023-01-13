3 prescribed burns being held today in national forests National Forests and Grasslands in Texas Jan 13, 2023 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Officials with the National Forests and Grasslands in Texas will be conducting three prescribed burns today.■ One burn will be in the SFA Experimental Forest, which is in the Angelina National Forest, in Nacogdoches County.The burn unit is 393 acres near the intersection of FM 2782 and state Highway 7.■ A second burn will be in the Indian Mounds Campground east of Hemphill in the Sabine National Forest. This burn unit is 908 acres.For more information, contact the Angelina Sabine Ranger District at (936) 897-1068 or (409) 625-1940.■ A prescribed burn in the Davy Crockett National will be one mile south of Neches Bluff in Houston County. This burn unit is 1,500 acres.For more information, call (936) 655-2299.Smoke may impact areas around the prescribed burn, and long-range drift smoke may be present during and after ignition operations.Please drive with caution. Ground personnel will be operating in the area and smoke may impact visibility on local roads and highways near the burn unit.U.S. Forest Service Prescribed Burn Tracker: Southern Region Prescribed Burn Accomplishment Tracker (arcgis.com). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags National Forests And Grasslands In Texas Prescribed Burns Burn Tracker Highway National Forest Accomplishment Southern Region Personnel Visibility Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesFreddy's starting construction in LufkinMan arrested, charged after attacking dog with a macheteWreck on Highway 103 leaves 15-year-old deadLufkin's Self takes long road to title gameSheriff's office: Possible 'drug ledger' found on Hudson man charged with marijuana, aggravated assault leads to search that reveals guns, cocaine in Redland homeLufkin man sentenced in federal drug trafficking case$11,400 reward being offered in case of missing Buna womanFunerals set for track star and Garrison native Eric ThomasAfter a hospital stopped delivering babies, Deep East Texas faces a growing maternity care crisisLufkin EDC approves two tax abatement agreements for companies bringing 175 jobs to town Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
