The T.L.L. Temple Foundation recently awarded a three-year $375,000 grant to AR-TX Regional Economic Development Inc. to lead innovative infrastructure development, entrepreneurship and workforce initiatives in Northeast Texas.
From its founding in 2018, AR-TX REDI has emerged as a regional anchor organization for economic development in Northeast Texas while pursuing multiple regional initiatives that have the potential, individually and collectively, to accelerate regional development.
The foundation’s Rural East Texas Economic Opportunity Analysis, which was released in 2022, describes more than a decade of relative economic struggle in the Texarkana region, with pressures on middle-skill and middle wage workers.
According to the analysis, three priorities emerge that show promise for breaking through the status quo and charting a new course for Northeast Texas:
■ Broadband infrastructure development
■ Entrepreneurial ecosystem-building
■ Regionally aligned workforce training
The grant will support AR-TX REDI’s pursuit of innovations along each of these three priorities.
AR-TX REDI is leading the development of the Bowie County Broadband Partnership. This public-private partnership includes AR-TX REDI, Bowie County, Texarkana College and the internet service provider Four States Fiber. The partnership’s plan is to develop a fiber network that reaches more than 27,000 address points in Bowie County and to train the next generation of Northeast Texans for the varied fields in the broadband network data and management industry.
AR-TX REDI is also developing a business incubator space called “The Assembly Line” in downtown Texarkana. Combining broadband expansion, lending, entrepreneurship coaching and small business support within one local space will be a first for rural East Texas.
By eliminating the barriers rural entrepreneurs face to creating new businesses and jobs, The Assembly Line can become a catalyst for the Texarkana region’s economic future, according to the analysis.
Finally, AR-TX REDI is supporting Bowie County, Texas, and Miller County, Arkansas, to achieve and sustain ACT Work Ready Community status.
ACT WorkKeys is a common framework based on the National Career Readiness Certificate that uses integrated data, processes and tools to assess, certify and grow local workforces.
The Texarkana Regional Chamber of Commerce is using the foundation’s grant to coordinate regional education, industry, and economic and workforce development leaders to certify Bowie and Miller counties as ACT Work Ready Communities.
