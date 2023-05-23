The T.L.L. Temple Foundation recently awarded a three-year $375,000 grant to AR-TX Regional Economic Development Inc. to lead innovative infrastructure development, entrepreneurship and workforce initiatives in Northeast Texas.

From its founding in 2018, AR-TX REDI has emerged as a regional anchor organization for economic development in Northeast Texas while pursuing multiple regional initiatives that have the potential, individually and collectively, to accelerate regional development.

Tags

Recommended for you