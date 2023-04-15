Editor’s note: This monthly list indicates Angelina County nonprofit organizations’ item and volunteer needs. Call (936) 631-2618 or email news@lufkindailynews.com to add to the list.
Helping people
■ 2016 Businesses Understanding Local Law Enforcement of East Texas INC. (B.U.L.L.E.T.)
2 Parkway Plaza, (936) 635-7830
To assist law enforcement officers and agencies in Angelina County with financial assistance with the purchase of equipment and special projects of interest.
Needs: Donations to provide equipment to local law enforcement in Angelina County.
■ Alcohol & Drug Abuse Council
304 N. Raguet St.
Providing hope, preventing abuse and restoring families. ADAC believes that chemical dependency is preventable and treatable when education and intervention techniques are used.
Needs: ADAC needs volunteers to help with transportation of clients to treatment, appointments and events. Please contact Chris Logan at (936) 634-5753 for more information.
■ Angelina Alliance for Children
Harold’s House
109 Temple Blvd., (936) 634-1999
Items are used to help sexually and physically abused or underprivileged children.
Needs: New underwear, toiletries and new or gently used stuffed animals. Copy paper and non-perishable children’s snacks and juice pouches are also needed.
■ Angelina County Child Welfare Board
P.O. Box 713, (936) 639-0007
The Angelina County Child Welfare Board serves the needs of abused and neglected children and provides a wide variety of services for Angelina County children who are in foster care and whose basic needs are not covered by any other public or private agency, including providing needed medical equipment; transportation to/from medical facilities; and payment for food, supplies, furniture and other needs of children in Angelina County.
All professional services of the Angelina County Child Welfare Board are donated by members of the board or the community. The board relies on gifts, donations and United Way funding.
Needs: Gifts of funds to meet the needs of approximately 170 Angelina County children currently in foster care.
■ American Legion Auxiliary No. 113
P.O. Box 2605, Lufkin 75902, (936) 674-7347
“Because We Care”— Troop Support — Travel size toiletries (no aerosol), non-perishable snacks, Sunday comics and crossword puzzles. If you know someone deployed, please send us their name and address so we can include them in our Love from Lufkin Because We Care boxes each month.
Although the Sew & Sew Sisters disbanded due to COVID-19, we still have several ladies sewing at home so fabric, thread, ribbon and especially Poly-Fill for pillows is always needed. We now take lap throws, ditty bags, trech bibs, wheelchair and walker bags, hug and heart pillows, etc., to both the Houston VA and the Waco VA.
And, of course, cash donation are always needed and welcome.
■ Bikers Against Child Abuse
P.O. Box 151025, (936) 899-0070
BACA exists with the intent to create a safer environment for abused children, working in conjunction with local and state officials who are already in place to protect children. The group relies solely on donations from the public.
■ Boys & Girls Club
909 S. Angelina St., (936) 632-3301
Donations go to disadvantaged kids and families.
Needs: Donations for clothes, books, school supplies, toys. Unused items are sold in garage sales and fundraisers to raise money for each facility
■ Buckner Family Pathways
3402 Daniel McCall Drive, (936) 637-3300
Buckner Family Pathways is a self-sufficiency program for single parents that provides a safe place and secure environment while pursuing educational goals. To help promote self-sufficiency we provide counseling services, job and financial training, access to child care assistance, and encouragement within a supportive environment.
Needs: Kitchen items, cleaning products, paper products (toilet paper, paper towels, tissue), personal hygiene items, and clothing for women, girls and boys sizes 2T-size 8.
■ CASA of the Pines
317 E. Shepherd Ave., (936) 634-6725
A CASA volunteer is a court-appointed, trained and committed adult who ensures that each child’s individual needs remain a priority in an over-burdened child welfare system. They get to know the child while also gathering information from the child’s family, teachers, doctors, caregivers and anyone else involved in the child’s life in order to make independent and informed recommendations to help the judge decide what’s best for the child.
CASA volunteers come from every walk of life and share a commitment to improving children’s lives, a willingness to learn and an open mind toward life experiences different from their own. Must be 21 with a clean criminal history and clean CPS history. Interested advocates may contact Yvonne Smith at ysmith@casapines.org.
■ Christian Information and Service Center
501 S. Angelina St., (936) 634-2857
Works to provide meaningful and thoughtful service to God and his children by feeding the hungry within Angelina County. We are now open from 9-11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday for the Angelina County residents only.
Needs: Volunteers to serve as interviewers, food distributors and greeters
■ Diboll Christian Outreach
411 S. Hines St., Diboll (936) 829-2737
Open Thursdays: 9:30-11 a.m.
Needs are food items, clothing, small household items. One hundred percent of donations given are used to provide food for our clients. Volunteers are welcome as interviewers and food distributors. We also need volunteers to pack grocery bags on Wednesday afternoon.
■ Deep East Texas Resource Center
105 Loftin St., (936) 238-3291
Open 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 3:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
The mission of the East Texas Food Bank is to fight hunger and feed hope in East Texas. The Deep East Texas Resource Center is a program of the ETFB in North Lufkin. The goal of the Deep East Texas Resource Center is to provide a one-stop-shop of wraparound services with a food pantry, benefits assistance and other support services.
Need volunteers to help during any of the food pantry’s hours. Visit detrc.org for more information or to register as a volunteer.
■ Family Crisis Center of East Texas
206 W. Whitehouse Drive, (936) 639-1681
Items are used to help battered men, women and children.
Needs: Sleep items, non-perishable food items, kid-friendly foods, cleaning items, personal care and toiletries, housewares, all sizes of clothing.
■ Friends of Kurth Memorial Library
706 S. Raguet St., (936) 630-0560
Accepts donated books, magazines and movies to sell in spring and fall book sales at the library. One hundred percent of sales are used to purchase new books, services and equipment for the library.
Needs: Volunteers to sort books weekly and work at the spring and fall book sales. Donated items can be dropped off at the library or call to arrange pickup.
■ GODTEL Ministries
323 Moody St., (936) 676-5647, merinbaker@gmail.com
GODTEL Ministries has operated three homeless missions in East Texas since 1976, offering room and board for all homeless people. Other locations are in Nacogdoches and Livingston.
Needs: Canned vegetables. We also accept financial contributions and donations of used towels, sheets, blankets and clothing.
■ Goodwill Industries
301 Hill St., (936) 632-8838
Accepts all items from clothing to housewares. All sales of donated items go to providing funding for job training to help put people to work.
■ Habitat for Humanity of Angelina County
2425 Brentwood Drive, (936) 632-8445
Volunteers are needed to help build the organization’s current house. Assistance with office tasks, fundraiser coordination and donation organization always welcome.
■ Heart to Heart Hospice
2102 S. John Redditt Drive, (936) 699-6001
Needs: Volunteers to make a difference in the lives of others in need by visiting patients and their families for emotional support and companionship. Also opportunities in the office for administrative tasks. Opportunities are available in the Lufkin and Nacogdoches areas.
■ House of Compassion
1312 N. Timberland Drive, (936) 676-0716, hoclufkin@gmail.com
Exists to provide a safe and comfortable environment for homeless families in need of temporary shelter who are experiencing difficulties, or those who are willing to work toward ending their homelessness or displacement in Angelina County. We are willing to assist the homeless/displaced in our local communities by offering a wide range of referrals. We offer a clothing closet, sanitation kits and assistance in securing temporary housing.
Items needed: Gallon zip bags, water, wipes, hotel soaps, shampoo and lotion, toothbrushes, travel-sized toothpaste and non-perishable snack items. Volunteers needed for distributing sanitation kits and for fundraising events.
■ Impact Lufkin
1221 Abney Ave., (936) 632-2523
Volunteers needed to help in the community and with events and cleanups. Mentors needed.
■ JD’s Center of Hope
Former HOPE Center of North Lufkin
1204 Cain St., (936) 633-6867 or (936) 633-6863
Donations for the reconstruction of the center, furniture, volunteer teachers for the after-school program/Tots on the Move child education center.
■ Joseph House
5783 FM 841, (936) 632-2288
The Joseph House provides a loving, residential home for the terminally ill enrolled in a hospice of their choice.
Desserts always welcome, along with donations of everyday household items: Bleach, paper towels, toilet tissue, laundry detergent, dishwashing detergent, air freshener sprays, trash bags, etc.
Our current volunteer needs are workers for the thrift store, office help, computer and social media help, and special volunteers for companionship to our residents.
■ Junior Achievement
109 W. Lufkin Ave., (936) 632-0490
A youth development nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering and inspiring young people to succeed in a global economy. Contact staci@jaangelinacounty.org.
Needs: Volunteers needed to present programs. The curriculum is easy to follow, and the teachers are present. Volunteers will be trained on the programs, and all material is provided.
■ Loose Threads Sewing Ministry
9 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursdays
Huntington United Methodist Church
(936) 404-6578
Provides clothing and hand-sewn dolls to the Rainbow Rooms in East Texas; clothing protectors and slippers to Lufkin State Supported Living Center; weighted blankets and toys used to comfort children with autism.
Needs: Fabric, notions, funds to purchase supplies, volunteers to help sew or to support those who do sew (ironing, hand sewing, stuffing dolls, etc.).
■ Love INC
PO Box 153311, Lufkin, 75915, (936) 637-6637
The mission of Love In the Name of Christ is to mobilize local churches to transform lives and communities in the name of Christ. The Love INC call center networks local churches, volunteers and other community organizations together to provide holistic help and hope to individuals and families in Angelina County.
Love INC gives Christian churches and volunteers specific, manageable opportunities to put their faith and love to work by serving neighbors in need. Mature Christians who have a natural compassion for those in need are urgently needed. We ask volunteers to be willing and ready to pray or share the Gospel with those who call.
The Love INC call center is open from noon to 3 p.m. Monday and from 9 a.m. to noon or noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday.
■ Lufkin Adult Learning Center
504 W. Frank Ave., (936) 209-2085, lufkinalc.org
Offers scholarships for certification and licensure testing and GED testing to qualified Angelina County residents. The resident must have completed an educational program that allows them to test in their chosen field to obtain a certification, license or GED. We work closely with Angelina College and other institutions to help students pay for testing in their chosen career field. It is our mission to support Angelina County residents obtain certificates and licensure to work. Visit our website to see the list of tests available and to find the scholarship application.
■ The Men’s Fieldhouse, an affiliate of Christian Men’s Job Corps
1813 E. Denman Ave., (936) 632-2035, themensfieldhouse.org
The Men’s Fieldhouse, an affiliate of Christian Men’s Job Corps, is an education outreach program for men to receive job training classes for free. Our classes offer computer, job skills, money management and Bible classes that promote strengthening men and their families. Classes are held three nights a week for 12 weeks. We are actively taking applications for the program now. We also need volunteers. Donations needed: office supplies and school supplies, Gift cards to Walmart, Sam’s, Brookshires. Call executive director Clay Alverson for more information
■ MRC PineCrest Retirement Community
1302 Tom Temple Drive, (936) 633-1109
Needs: The Memory Care Community needs volunteers to help with activities such as social events, exercise, reading to residents, playing games, sensory activities, current events, music and one-on-one cognitive activities.
■ Mosaic Center
601 N. First St., (936) 639-5068
The Mosaic Center offers many rewarding areas of service to women who desire to receive help, hope and healing through job and life skills classes, Bible study, technology training, GED classes and more.
Volunteers are needed to teach, mentor, serve and encourage the women as they strive to live their lives with purpose and provide for themselves and their families.
■ My Brother’s Keeper Ministry
Mondays 7-8:30 p.m.
Angel of Joy Lutheran Church, ELCA
4003 Daniel McCall Drive, (936) 632-4777
Provides ‘‘ugly’’ quilt bedrolls to CISC Inc. for distribution to homeless or those in need.
Needs: Cotton fabric (minimum size one-half yard), blankets (queen or king size), men’s ties, yarn. Volunteers to help tie knots.
■ Neighborhood Strong
211 E. Shepherd Ave., Suite 110, (936) 899-7497
Since 2016, our mission is to help rebuild homes for home owners in the North Lufkin Community.
Needs: Monetary donations and volunteers with a passion to help others.
■ Pregnancy Help Center
401 Gaslight Blvd., (936) 632-9292
Needs: Baby items such as diapers (NB to size 4), wipes, bottles, pacifiers, socks (NB to 12 months), bottle brushes, thermometers, nasal aspirators, fingernail clippers, grooming kits, burp rags, bibs, blankets, lotion, wash and diaper cream.
■ Rainbow Room
Child Protective Services
1210 S. Chestnut St., (936) 633-3722
Needs: Diapers, wipes, toiletries, personal care items
■ Salvation Army
412 S. Third St., (936) 634-7212
Accepts gladly new and gently used housewares, home accessories, furniture, infant supplies, sporting goods, tools and fashionable clothing. Monetary donations always welcome.
Clothing and food are provided for those in need and referred by social services. Eighty-three cents of each dollar goes to local vouchers given to those in need. Seventeen cents goes to local expenses such as utilities and office supplies for Lufkin’s Salvation Army.
Volunteers needed for the Family Store thrift shop and for preparing take-out food boxes. Open to any individuals or organizations. Skilled volunteers needed for building maintenance, such as plumbers, carpenters and electricians.
■ Volunteers for Veterans Committee
2206 N. John Redditt Drive, (936) 671-4310
Needs: Coffee, stirrers, Styrofoam cups, sugar, creamer and napkins. Volunteers serve coffee for veterans at the Charles Wilson VA Clinic Monday through Friday.
Also, volunteers are needed to help serve coffee and/or to be a bus steward and ride the bus to the Houston VA Medical Center.
■ Women’s Sober House of Lufkin Inc.
The Mantooth House
501 Mantooth Ave., (936) 899-5626
Providing a safe sober living environment for women that are preparing to become productive members of society while completing our recovery program guided by empowerment and and encouragement in their abilities to take the next right step living one day at a time to become who they were meant to be.
Needs: Household supplies: Toilet Paper, Paper Towels, Cleaning Supplies, Women’s Hygiene Products, Office Supplies and Monetary Donations to continue our efforts in helping the women in our community overcome.
■ ZAM Outreach Inc.
1043 E. Main St., Zavalla, (936) 897-9928 or (936) 897-2695
ZAM exists to serve the needs of residents of Zavalla and southern Angelina County, financial or otherwise.
ZAM operates a retail shop from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays. Revenue from the shop and donations from individuals and area churches help ZAM help others. ZAM also is in need of donations for a new building.
Helping animals
In general, cleaning supplies, paper towels, newspapers, grooming supplies, animal toys, dog/cat food, kitty litter.
■ The Humane Society of Angelina County (Winnie Berry)
1102 N. John Redditt Drive, (936) 639-1880
Needs: Gift cards to purchase dog and cat food from PetSmart, Brookshire Brothers, Walmart, Sam’s Club, Target and similar stores; collars in all sizes; leashes; copy paper; OdoBan from Home Depot; and “dogloo” style doghouses, medium and large.
Animal lovers are also invited to join Winnie Berry’s membership programs. A form can be found at angelinacountyhumanesociety.org.
■ Kurth Memorial Animal Services and Adoption Center
1901 Hill St., (936) 633-0218
Needs: Bleach, laundry detergent, dog and cat treats, dog and cat food, paper towels, Clorox wipes, small throw blankets, towels, dog shampoo, dog and cat toys, liquid dish soap and newspaper.
■ Ellen Trout Zoo
402 Zoo Circle, (936) 633-0399
Needs: Blankets, towels.
■ East Texas Paws
2881 FM 326, (936) 676-2165 (text)
No-kill, care-for-life rescue sanctuary for dogs and cats, non-breed specific. Specializing in abused, abandoned or left-behind (animals that have outlived their human companions) pets. Emergency care fund available for vetting.
Needs: Foster families, monetary donations, cat litter and pans, wet and dry cat food, canned dog food, laundry detergent, bleach, dish soap, stainless steel feeding bowls, blankets, large Milk Bone dog biscuits.
■ Salvation Animal Rescue
P.O Box 614 Lufkin, TX 75902-0614
Is in need of a new storage building for the donations they make to animals in need, including the food for Doug’s Hugs Food Pantry. They need dog and cat food for the food pantry as well as collars and leashes. Monetary donations are alwyas welcome to cover the costs of vetting, food and spay/neuter vouchers.
To contact them, chairman Dianna Hale’s phone number is 405-850-6565. Otherwise, interested parties can contact the rescue at their website salvationanimalrescue.org, by email at etxsalvationanimalrescue@gmail.com or through Facebook at Salvation Animal Rescue.
■ Wendy’s Misfits Animal Rescue
PO Box 3246 Lufkin, TX 75903
(936) 225-0773
Needs: Dog lovers to act as fosters. Having an increase in fosters would allow us to accept more unwanted pets. All veterinary services paid for, and food provided.
Volunteers to assist with fundraising activities and adoption events.
Monetary donations to support our low-cost spay and neuter outreach program for residents of Angelina County.
