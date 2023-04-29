The following is a restaurant inspection conducted by the Angelina County & Cities Health District April 3.
The reports take into account the cleanliness of the restaurant or business, not the quality of the food.
Lindo Mexico, 305 S. Timberland Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: April 3, 2023
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 39
Reasons for violations: Priority violations issued during current inspection. Food employees shall complete a food-handler certification course within 30 days of hire. Unable to verify certifications for three employees. Two are the main prep cooks and a certified food handlers card is required. Observed grill cook handling tortilla with bare hands with no barrier in place. Verbal guidance given. Corrected: Food discarded. Observed same employee handling another tortilla with bare hand. Tortilla was discarded and verbal guidance was given again. Inservice required with kitchen staff on when gloves are required. Observed uncovered food in walk-in cooler, reach-in freezer, maketable. Observed container of raw chicken stacked directly within a container of raw beef in maketable. Observed container of chorizo stacked directly within a container of bacon in walk-in cooler. Observed cabbage stored directly on shelving without any protective covering in undercounter cooler/maketable. Do not stack food containers directly on top of food. Utilize protective covering when stacking and storing food. Corrected: Food voluntarily discarded. Observed working containers of food in walk-in cooler and undercounter cooler in maketable without any labeling. Observed large pot of salsa stored directly on the floor in food prep area. Observed large pot of salsa stored on floor in walk-in freezer. Food shall be stored at least 6 inches above the floor. Observed food cooling in walk-in cooler. Employee unable to determine how long the food was cooling for. Scrambled eggs recorded at 94 degrees using calibrated thermometer. Corrected: Food discarded. Did not observe date-marking of working food containers in walk-in cooler, maketable and reach-in cooler. Discard all working containers that do not bear a date as prescribed by the code. Unable to determine how long food was held under refrigeration temperature. Corrected: Food discarded. Observed rusted bottom shelves of prep tables in back area where clean dishes are stored. Observed wooden board in walk-in freezer. Nonfood-contact surfaces of equipment routinely exposed to splash or food debris are required to be constructed of nonabsorbent materials to facilitate cleaning. No chemical tests strips onsite to measure chemical sanitation. Observed encrusted deposits on cooking equipment. Observed encrusted deposits and accumulation of grease on frying equipment. Observed food buildup on floors and shelving in walk-in cooler. General clean needed. Observed some buildup in ice machine. General clean needed. Observed accumulation of food debris and food residue in microwaves. Observed daylight coming from gap at the bottom of exit door near kitchen area. Observed damaged wall near upright walk-in cooler where beer is stored. Observed dirt, grease and accumulation of food debris underneath cooking equipment in food prep area. Observed dirt and accumulation of food debris underneath tables in front waitstaff area. Observed accumulation of food debris underneath equipment in back food prep area. Observed dirty shelving in back storage area. Implement a cleaning schedule to maintain the physical facilities clean. Cook in food prep line not knowledgeable on required temperatures for cold hold, hot hold, cooling and reheating of time/temperature control for safety food. The person in charge shall ensure employees are following proper food handling procedures. Observed food employee not washing hands according to the rule. Food employee did not utilize hand soap and did not turn off faucet with paper towel. Verbal guidance given. Corrected: Employee instructed to wash her hands according to the rule before continuing to food prep. Observed raw chicken container stored within container of raw beef in undercounter cooler/maketable. Observed different raw proteins stored on top of each other on same shelf in walk in cooler. Separating different types of raw animal foods from one another during storage, preparation, holding and display will prevent cross-contamination from one to the other. Observed grill cook not changing gloves when changing tasks while going from food prep to going into the walk-in cooler to grab ingredients. Verbal guidance given. Corrected: Employee instructed to change gloves when changing tasks to prevent cross-contamination. Observed water leaking in walking cooler from utility line. Water was pooled directly on top of lids that did not prevent water entry into the raw proteins. Corrected: Food discarded. Observed container of chicken on top of steam table at 102 degrees utilizing calibrated thermometer. Food was out of temperature for less than four hours. Corrected: Employee rapidly reheated food to 165 degrees. Bacterial growth and/or toxin production can occur if time/temperature control for safety food remains in the temperature “Danger Zone” of 41 to 135 degrees too long. See attached temperature log to review food that was out of temperature. Observed working food containers with date-marking in walk-in cooler that exceeded seven days. Based on a predictive growth curve modeling program for Listeria monocytogenes, ready-to-eat, time/temperature control for safety, food may be kept at 5 degrees C (41 degrees F) a total of seven days. Consumer advisory observed on menu. Place asterisk on foods that can be offered partially cooked. Observed standing water in maketable/undercounter cooler. Observed leaking water from leaking utility line in walk in cooler. Manufacturer containers observed reused for the storage of other foods. Discontinue the reuse of manufacturer containers for any food storage. Provide approved reusable food storage containers designed for your food storage needs. Observed cups stored on paper towels. Allow utensils to air dry. Do not store clean utensils on absorbent surfaces. Observed exposed lightbulbs in food prep areas. Provide shield or shatter resistant bulbs. Shielding of light bulbs helps prevent breakage. Light bulbs that are shielded, coated, or otherwise shatter-resistant are necessary to protect exposed food, clean equipment, utensils and linens, and unwrapped single-service and single-use articles from glass fragments should the bulb break. Observed purses on food prep tables. Designate area for personal items. Because employees could introduce pathogens to food by hand-to-mouth-to-food contact and because street clothing and personal belongings carry contaminants, areas designated to accommodate employees’ personal needs must be carefully located. Replace bulbs in all food prep areas if they are not shatter resistant.
