The following is a list of restaurant inspections done by the Angelina County and Cities Health District April 18.
The reports take into account the cleanliness of the restaurant or business, not the quality of the food.
———
La Unica Tortilla Factory, 1614 N. Raguet St., Lufkin
Date of inspection: April 18
Type of inspection: full
Number of violations: 31
Reasons for violations: Priority violations noted during current inspection. Observed food employee wearing bracelet. Verbal guidance given. Food employees must not wear jewelry on their arms when working with food. Unable to verify food handler certifications for all food employees. Employees shall obtain a food handler certification within 30 days of hire. Observed raw proteins stored on same shelf in reach in cooler. Separate raw proteins according to cooking temperatures. Observed raw beef and pork stored on shelving with bread. Store raw proteins away from ready to eat foods to prevent cross contamination. Observed working containers of food without a protective covering in reach in cooler. Foods held for storage shall be covered. Observed working containers of food in reach in coolers without labeling. Observed bulk ingredients in containers without labeling. Labeling is required when food or food ingredients are removed from their original container. Observed packaged food stored on floor in back area. Observed working food containers stored on floor in walk in cooler. Food shall be stored at least 6 inches above the floor. Food observed thawing on the counter. Food moved to reach-in cooler. Temperature still maintained. Observed raw protein thawing on food preb table. Food shall be thawed as prescribed by the code. Verbal guidance given. Corrected: Food moved to reach in cooler. Observed rusted/damaged bottom shelving of prep tables. Manufacturer containers observed reused for the storage of other foods. Discontinue the reuse of manufacturer containers for any food storage. Provide approved reusable food storage containers designed for your food storage needs. The person in charge shall ensure employees are following proper food handling procedures. Observed several employees turning off faucet with bare hands. Verbal guidance given. Corrected: Employees washed their hands as prescribed by the code. Food handler certifications shall be maintained onsite for supervisory review. Observed several wiping cloths on food prep tables upon entry. Wet wiping cloths shall be held in chemical sanitation buckets in between uses. Discontinue offering raw or undercooked eggs until compliance is met on the menu displayed for customers. Beef cooling recorded at 119 degrees using calibrated thermometer. Food employee stated beef was prepared at 8:00 am. Cooling curve not met within the first 2 hours. Verbal guidance given. Corrected: Food employee reheated food to 165 degrees to start cooling process again. Cooling shall be done as prescribed by the code. Observed working food containers in back area and front food prep area reach in coolers that exceeded seven days from preparation date. Observed food in front food prep area reach in cooler without date marking. Corrected: Food voluntarily discarded. Identification of the animal food with an asterisk and footnote needed on menu. Consumer advisory needed on menu. No thermometer observed in front hot holding display cabinet. Thermometers needed on all hot and cold holding equipment used for time, temperature control for safety foods. Observed damaged cutting board on maketable. Replace cutting board. Observed rusted mashed potato masher. Remove all utensils that are not maintained in a state of repair. Observed utensils stored in container with dirt build up in the bottom. Verbal guidance given. Utensils sent to warewashing. Observed disposable coffee stirrers/straws stored in an open container. Single service and single use articles shall be kept in the original protective package or stored by using other means that afford protection from contamination until used. Trash cans needed at hand washing sinks. Self-closing mechanism on women’s toilet room needs to be adjust it to allow door to fully close. No paper towels at hand washing sink in back area. Hand drying provisions needed. Observed employee’s personal items in back and front food prep areas. Designate area for all personal items and store them according to the rule. Observed damage/chipping trim located in food prep area by fryers. Observed chipping paint around AC vents in food prep area. Observed chipping paint on wooden steps in food prep area. Observed bare wood under hand washing sink. Observed rusted door by warewashing machine. Chlorine chemical sanitation recorded at 200 PPM in two buckets. Sanitizer solution has a higher concentration than prescribed. Large concentrations of sanitizer in excess of the CFR requirements can be harmful because residues of the materials remain. Corrected: Employee adjusted chemical sanitation solutions. Health permit not posted. Corrected: Health permit posted in a conspicuous place to consumers. Food employee stated warewashing machine was sometimes used. Discontinue using warewashing machine until repairs are made.
———
Yoki’s Cakes & More, 1005 E. Denman Ave., Lufkin
Date of inspection: April 18
Type of inspection: full
Number of violations: 20
Reasons for violations: Several priority items noted and none of the employees or management could not answer food-related question correctly. Owner/manager shall be knowledge on employee health. Verbal and written guidance given. Manager shall ensure food employees are knowledgeable on safe food handling. Employees were observed not washing hand according to code. After approved hand washing proceeders are complete a disposable towel must be used to turn the water off. Verbal guidance given to the kitchen employee on the importance of hand washing. Active food employees observed wearing a bracelet and watch. No jewelry allowed on the hand or wrist except for a smooth wedding band. Items were removed and hands were washed according to code. Unable to verify the ice cream in the front display contour came from an approved source. Owner unable to locate the purchase invoice and the product does not meet the labeling standard. Owner shall no longer offer the food in question until verified that the food does come from an approved source. Raw proteins must be stored according to code. Raw pork was stored in the same container as raw chicken. Food subject to cross-contamination was discarded. Food storage chart was given to the owner for guidance. Label the bulk containers with the contents of the ingredients. Bulk containers of flour and sugar were not labeled. All scoops must have a handle and the handle shall be stored above the rim of the food. Bowl was removed front he flour bulk storage container. Raw chicken was observed thawing in the first bay of the three-compartment sink with no running water. Verbal guidance was given to the owner and employee on the importance of proper thawing. Chicken was still partially frozen so the manager removed the chicken and placed it in the reach-in cooler to thaw. Four large containers of food were “cooling” on the counter on the bakery side. The soup and chicken were 135.5 F and the two containers of pork and beef were 118 F-101 F. Wood had been out for about two hours. The cooling curve will not be met. The pork and beef were removed to rapid-heat back to 165 F. Verbal and written guidance given to the employee and owner on proper cooling and the importance of meeting those cooling curves. Any food item prepared on site that is held longer than 24 hours in a cold-holding unit it required to be marked with the common name and discarded date. Some food was marked according to code, but not all the food was properly date marked. Food in question was discarded. Food packaged onsite for consumer self service had no labeling. Items removed to be labeled according to code. Remove damaged and broken storage containers that no longer are in original repair. Owner to evaluate the storage containers and will discard damaged storage containers and utensils. Remove the cardboard from the storage shelving inside the reach-in coolers. Grocery sacks are not food grade containers. Discard food stored in grocery sacks. Food was discarded. Old food labels must be removed when ware washing. Several non food contact surfaces of storage containers observed to have old label residue. Manager instructed employee to remove and wash the containers. General clean of the microwave needed. Microwave observed to have food debris buildup. Manager instructed an employee to clean the microwave. Each designated hand sink is required to be stocked with a trash can for disposal of the hand towel after proper hand washing. A trash can was not conveniently located. The manger located a trash can and placed it at the designated hand sink. Employees personal items such as drinks, cellphones, jackets and pursed are stored on food and nonfood contact surfaces. Employees’ personal items are required to be stored in a designated location to prevent cross-contamination. Personal items were removed and stored in the provided lockers.
