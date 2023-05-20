The following is a list of restaurant inspections done by the Angelina County and Cities Health District from April 19-20, 2023.
The reports take into account the cleanliness of the restaurant or business, not the quality of the food.
Golden Corral, 2401 S. First St., Lufkin
Date of inspection: April 19
Type of inspection: full
Number of violations: 26
Reasons for violations: Observed food out of temperature on the salad bar (crab salad side). Food removed to walk-in cooler to rapid cool. Monitor walk-in cooler door into salad bar. It must stay closed to maintain product temperature. Cold hold of time/temperature control for safety food is required to be 41 F or below. Discard the food that was not maintained at 41 F or below. Several food items on the salad bar were probed with an internal thermometer and were determined to be out of temperature. Food was removed by management and discarded. Cooked meat (ribs and steak) being cold held in the salad walk in cooler were greater than 41 F. Meat was removed and discarded. Time sticker on the meat products stated they were prepared on April 17. Raw pork recorded at 45 degrees; raw fish recorded at 43.7 in walk in cooler. Food was discarded. Previous notation of monitoring the door at the walk-in cooler has not been addressed. The door must fully close and stay closed to maintain the cold holding temperature of that unit. Observed damaged and rusted shelving in the walk-in coolers and prep tables. Equipment must remain in good repair. Work orders or replacement needed on the following equipment: All prep tables are required to be smooth, easily cleanable and nonabsorbent; rust or chipping paint observed on almost all of the tables’ bottom storage shelf, replacement or repairs required; shelving in the walk-in cooler at the salad bar must be smooth, easily cleanable and nonabsorbent, some shelving appears to be replaced or repaired but not all of the equipment repair has been addressed. Repair damaged floor in prep rooms. Observed missing, unsealed and holding significant water throughout. Increase grout at floor tiles where missing. Observed holding water. Observed damaged ceiling tiles. Ceiling tiles must be nonabsorbent. Observed the ceiling grid damaged and sagging in the back prep room by back exit. Observed damaged walls with hole and chipping paint throughout the back prep area. Observed damaged wall behind produce sink. Repair damaged floor in prep rooms. Observed missing, unsealed and holding significant water throughout. Increase grout at floor tiles where missing. Observed holding water. Observed damaged ceiling tiles. Ceiling tiles must be nonabsorbent. Observed the ceiling grid damaged and sagging in the back prep room by back exit. Observed damaged walls with hole and chipping paint throughout the back prep area. Observed damaged wall behind produce sink. Hand washing reminders required at all designated hand washing sinks. Sinks needed where missing and old/damaged signs must be replaced if no longer visible. A designated hand sink is required to have a posted hand washing signs. Only one sink has a sign stating hand washing. Persons in charge must be knowledgeable by having no priority violations and responding correctly to the inspectors’ questions regarding employee health. Priority violations are noted, and the managers were unable to state all the reportable symptoms and diagnosis. The person in charge shall ensure employees are following proper food-handling procedures. Food employees must be knowledgeable on proper hand washing. Food employees observed not utilizing the disposable towel to turn the water off. Verbal guidance was given to the employee. No certification posted by the health permit. Food shall be covered while being stored in the walk-in and reach-in coolers. Cakes in the reach-in cooler in the deli were not covered. Do not place the date sticker directly on the cake. Cut fruit in the walk-in cooler at the salad bar was not covered. Cut fruit was discarded. Implement a cleaning frequency for the manual dough divider. Debris and grease buildup observed on the unit. Several buckets of chemical sanitation for the wiping cloths are being stored directly on floor. Beef steaks that were reheated in the oven for display on the buffet were not reheated to 165 F. Probe thermometer used to verify the internal temperature of the beef when removed from the oven were 120 F. Beef steaks were placed back in the oven to rapid reheat. Corrected onsite. Several containers of food in the salad walk-in cooler exceeded the date marking. Food was discarded. Management shall review the storage containers and utensils for repair. Several spatulas and storage containers observed damaged. Equipment must be adequate to maintain the cold hold temperatures of time/temperature control for safety food. Work order required for the walk-in cooler at the salad bar. Ambient air temperature per the fixed thermometer states the unit is 43 F. Cold hold is 41 F. Several food items were discarded today during the routine inspection for cold-holding violations. The salad bar is not working according the manufacturer’s instructions. It appears the front of the unit is cold-holding, but the sides are not. Several food items were discarded for cold-hold violations. Work order needed. Thermometers must be readily accessible for food employees to monitor temperatures. No thermometer was located in the back of the kitchen or on buffet lines for employees to monitor those temperatures. Employee in each department were asked if they had a thermometer or knew where it was. None were knowledgeable. The manager in charge was asked where the thermometer was, and he had it in his pocket. Verbal guidance was given on the importance of monitoring temperatures. Chemical test strips shall be used to monitor the chemical sanitation at the ware-washing facilities. Manager and food employees must know where the test strips are and how to read the color chart accordingly. The food employee and manager were not sure which color on the color chart was the appropriate sanitation level, and another stated them backwards. Inservice on the use of the chemical test strip is required. The probe thermometer must be cleaned according to code. An employee was observed probing time/temperature control for safety food then wiping it off with a napkin. The probe thermometer must be cleaned and sanitized prior to use and after used. Food was discarded. Manager states they sometimes use ice water and a napkin to clean the probe thermometer. Probe thermometers are require to be cleaned and sanitized according to code to prevent cross-contamination. Review policies and procedures on the proper cleaning and sanitizing of probe thermometers with management and staff. Chemical test strip used to verify the three-compartment sanitation sink had zero parts per million of chemical sanitation. Manager was notified, and the sink was adjusted to an approved level. The mechanical ware-washing machine must function according the fixed data plate. Data plate states the final rinse must reach 120 F. On the ninth run of dishes to verify the temperature, the unit finally reached 120 F. Average was 116 F. Work order needed. Do not use the machine until the internal thermometer reads 120 F. No hot water was available at the hand sink in the wait station closest to the bakery area. Repairs needed. Designated hand sink in the ware-washing room is being used as storage. Remove the equipment stored in the sink. Hand sinks are for hand-washing only. The trash can must be conveniently located next to the designated hand sinks to ensure proper hand-washing can be done. A trash can is located near some of the sinks but not all and is not conveniently located at all the sinks. Evaluate the location of the trash can at each hand sink. Increase weather strip at rear exit in the kitchen to prevent the entry of pests. Daylight observed. Strong, bad odor coming from the meat-cutting room. Management should address the issue. The physical facility must remain in clean repair. General clean of the fan covers in the walk-in cooler needed. Clean the floors to remove the standing water. The health permit was posted but not conspicuously. The permit is partially hidden by a banner hanging from the ceiling.
Taqueria El Jerolan, 306 Arena St., Lufkin
Date of inspection: April 20
Type of inspection: full
Number of violations: 5
Reasons for violations: Raw proteins (chorizo) must be stored according to the food code to prevent cross-contamination. Utilize the food storage chart that was provided at the pre-open inspection. Ready-to-eat food that was improperly stored was already being discarded due to a cold-holding violation. Storage container needed for the ice scoop. Ice scoop handle was observed directly on the ice. Ice was discarded. All the food that was stored in the small residential cooler was greater than 41 F. Food was discarded. The owner states she may have accidentally turned the unit down when stocking it. Food residue observed on the probe thermometer. Inspector asked the owner how and when the thermometer is cleaned and sanitized. She said she uses water and a napkin. The probe thermometer shall be cleaned prior to and after use with an approved chemical sanitation. The inspectors confirmed the permit holder is not conveying sewage according to code and the approved variance request. The approved disposal site has not been used since the pre-opening inspection, and the property owner of the disposal site confirmed they had not made a visit to dispose of the waste since the original inspection. Property owner of the original disposal site no longer wishes to do business with the permit holder, and a new disposal site is required. The permit holder applied for a variance with the new disposal site. Verified with the city of Lufkin that the location is sufficient. The permit holder completed a commissary agreement and was provided with a variance request letter. Noncompliance with the variance request submitted will revoke all previous approved variance, and a commissary that meets minimum standards will be required. The permit holder shall complete and maintain on site a log including disposals. Log shall include date, time and a signature from the disposal site owner. The mobile unit door must remain closed. Upon entry the door was propped open. Door closed. Designated area required for all personal items. The health permit was suspended due to non compliance with the approved variance request. The permit holder is not utilizing the approved disposal site for the gray water. Once an approved site is obtained and a variance request for the new location is submitted, the operation then may resume. Variance request submitted for an approved disposal site. Variance granted after verifying the site with the city of Lufkin. Variance request letter has been sent to the permit holder. Noncompliance of the recently submitted variance request will revoke the permit entirely, and a commissary meeting minimum standards is required.
Taqueria Leon, 1307 Nash Road, Lufkin
Date of inspection: April 20
Type of inspection: full
Number of violations: 12
Reasons for violations: Priority violation items noted during current inspection. The person in charge shall ensure employees are following proper food-handling procedures. Observed food manager utilizing three-compartment sink to wash hands. Verbal guidance given. Corrected: Food employees washed hands in designated hand sink. It is important that hand-washing be done only at a properly equipped hand-washing facility in order to help ensure that food employees effectively clean their hands. Observed uncovered food in maketable/undercounter reach-in cooler. Food shall be covered. Food that is inadequately packaged or contained in damaged packaging could become contaminated by microbes, dust or chemicals introduced by products or equipment stored in close proximity or by persons delivering, stocking, or opening packages or overwraps. Observed working food containers in maketable/undercounter cooler and reach-in cooler without labeling. Properly label all working containers holding food or food ingredients. Barbacoa recorded at 52 degrees. Meat was prepared the day before per the sticker on the container. The food manager confirmed that it was prepared and placed in reach-in cooler to cool. Cooling curve not met. Food discarded. The food code provision for cooling provides for cooling from 135 F to 41 F or 45 F in six hours, with cooling from 135 F to 70 F in two hours. Food held in maketable/undercounter cooler observed without date-marking. Unable to determine how long food was held under refrigeration. Food discarded. Based on a predictive growth curve modeling program for Listeria monocytogenes, ready-to-eat, time/temperature control for safety food may be kept 41 degrees a total of seven days. Food that is prepared and held or prepared, frozen, and thawed must be controlled by date-marking to ensure its safety based on the total amount of time it was held at refrigeration temperature, and the opportunity for Listeria monocytogenes to multiply, before freezing and after thawing. Observed large pots in commissary that do not fit in three-compartment sink for ware-washing. Discontinue using large pots or use alternative manual ware-washing equipment, allowed under certain circumstances and conditions. Must provide for accomplishment of the same three steps: 1. Application of cleaners and the removal of soil; 2. Removal of any abrasive and removal or dilution of cleaning chemicals; and 3. Sanitization. No chemical sanitation recorded in chemical sanitation bucket. Corrected: Employee adjusted chemical sanitation. Maintain sanitizing solutions in accordance with manufacturer’s specifications to ensure they continue to generate the sanitizer chemicals in the form and concentration for proper sanitation. Water temperature recorded at 78 degrees using calibrated thermometer. Water shall reach 110 degrees at three-compartment sink and 100 degrees at hand-washing sink. Availability of sufficient water is a basic requirement for proper sanitation within a food establishment. An insufficient supply of safe water will prevent the proper cleaning of items such as equipment and utensils and of food employees’ hands. Windows and doors observed open at time of food preparation. Windows and doors shall remained closed. Repair paper towel dispenser in mobile unit. Remove old stickers from containers. New thermometer needed in Magic Chef reach-in cooler. Review probe thermometer/cleaning.
