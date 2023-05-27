The Lufkin Daily News
The following is a list of restaurant inspections done by the Angelina County and Cities Health District on April 20, 2023.
The reports take into account the cleanliness of the restaurant or business, not the quality of the food.
Taqueria Leyvas, 901 S. Medford Drive
Date of inspection: April 20
Type of inspection: Full
Number of violations: 26
Reasons for violations: No bodily fluid cleanup kit on-site to properly respond to an event. This kit can be obtained from a website such as Amazon. The chest freezer by the entry is not freezing the food. Discontinue use of the chest freezer. Potable water line not labeled. No label on the retention tank because it has been removed. When installed, label the tank “potable.” No potable water retention tank installed on the mobile unit. Discontinue operation until a retention tank is installed. Label the potable water hose. No label on the hose. Raw proteins must be stored according to code to prevent cross-contamination. Raw bacon stored in the small residential refrigerator was stored above ready-to-eat cheese. Cheese was discarded. Raw proteins were not stored according to code in the small residential chest freezer by the entry. The unit is being used for cold-holding and not as a freezer. Contaminated raw proteins were discarded. Food in the chest freezer must remain frozen. Discontinue use of the malfunctioning chest freezer. Replace the damaged residential chest freezer. The interior paneling of the chest freezer is damaged with sharp corners. Inspectors unable to confirm that the mobile unit has an approved disposal site for the discharge of the gray water. The owner states she takes the water to her private residence and discharges it into her “sprinkler tank.” Will contact the city of Lufkin and ANRA to confirm the location. The permit holder was notified at the last routine inspection that an approved site is required for discharge of the gray water. The health permit has been pulled due to noncompliance with the minimum standards within the time frame allowed. Based on the risks inherent to the food operation, during inspections and upon request the person in charge shall demonstrate to the regulatory authority knowledge of foodborne disease prevention, application of the hazard analysis and critical control point principles and the requirements of this code. The person in charge shall demonstrate this knowledge by: complying with this code by having no violations of priority items during the current inspection; being a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program; or responding correctly to the inspector’s questions as they relate to the specific food operation. Priority violations noted. Permit holder unable to properly respond to questions regarding employee health. Unable to state the reportable symptoms and diagnosis. The manager must ensure employees are knowledgeable on proper food handling. Proper hand washing required by all employees. Female employee was observed not utilizing the disposable towel to turn the water off after proper hand washing procedures. The disposable towel was used to dry hands after it touched the faucet. After the disposable towel has touched the faucet, it shall not come in contact with the hands for additional hand drying. Verbal guidance was given to the employee on the proper hand washing and the importance of hand washing. Hand soap is required to be stocked at the designated hand sink. No soap was stocked at the hand sink. Food employees observed using the dish detergent from the manual ware-washing sink. Remove all plates and bowls that are not single service from the mobile unit. A large container of bowls and plates are being stored on the mobile unit. Only single-service items are allowed. The mobile unit is no longer operating from a central preparation facility. The owner has moved from the originally permitted location. Discontinue operation of the mobile unit until a a commissary or variance is obtained. The permit holder was notified at the last routine inspection that a commissary or variance request to operate without a commissary is required within in the time frame allowed. The permit older failed to comply with the minimum standards. Written guidance on how to obtain a variance was given to the permit holder. The manager’s card is required to be posted. No certification was posted by the health permit. Food employee observed handling ready-to-eat cilantro with her bare hands. Inspector gave verbal guidance on the importance of utilizing a barrier when handling ready to eat food. The cilantro was discarded. A protective cover is required on all stored food. No cover was on the lettuce in the reach-in cooler. The lettuce was discarded. Marinade in the reach-in cooler exceeded the date marking on the container by one day. Food shall be discarded when date-marking exceeds the date stamp. Marinade was discarded. COS Date marking guidance was given the the permit holder. General clean of the vent hood required to remove the residue buildup. Remove the large pots from the mobile unit that are permitted to be fully submerged in the basins of the manual ware-washing sink. Remove any storage contains that are no longer in the original repair. Several plastic containers were observed damaged and discolored. Storage containers shall be replaced when damaged. Review of the storage equipment needed by the permit holder. Food employee observed improperly sanitizing utensils. The food employee did not leave the utensils in the chemical sanitation for 10 seconds. Manager shall review proper sanitation procedures with food employees. No cover provided or labeled at the water inlet. A designated trash can is required at the hand sink for disposal of the hand towel after proper hand washing. Only one trash can is located in the mobile unit, and it is not located near the hand sink. Having a conveniently located trash can will promote proper hand washing. Violations for improper hand washing were noted during the routine inspection. Maintain the grease trap in good repair. The bottom corner of the grease trap it damaged, rusted and leaking. Repairs needed. Repairs needed at the ceiling near the hand sink. The ceiling appears to be sagging. No sign was posted at the designated hand sink notify employees of the sink’s function. A hand washing sign is required at the designated hand sink. A designated area is required for employees’ personal items. Owner’s personal phone, keys and drink were being stored on an active food prep table. Inspector asked that the items be removed and they were not moved. Designated area required to be labeled. The permit has been revoked and the permit holder is no longer allowed to operate until the minimum standards for a mobile unit are met. 1. Retention tank that is label “potable water” is required. Violations originally issued May 17, 2022. No tank has been installed. A small tank is on the unit but it not connected to the plumbing system. 2. A central preparation facility (commissary) is required for all mobile units. This unit was originally permitted in 2017 with a commissary address of 915 Treadwell Ave. in Lufkin. The permit holder has since vacated the property without approval. Written guidance requesting a commissary or variance request was noted at the last routine inspection with no compliance to date. The permit holder shall request an inspection prior to opening and the mobile unit shall be brought to ACCHD for inspection to verify the unit is readily mobile per the minimum standards. If the permit holder decides to make the mobile unit a fixed facility, they shall confirm with the city of Lufkin regarding the minimum standards prior to opening.
