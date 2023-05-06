The following is a list of restaurant inspections conducted by the Angelina County and Cities Health District on April 4, 2023
The reports take into account the cleanliness of the restaurant or business, not the quality of the food.
7 Star Food Mart, 811 Kurth Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: April 4
Type of inspection: full
Number of violations: 16
Reasons for violations: The ice machine was observed dirty. A black substance was observed within the ice bin on the walls and ceiling of the unit. Discontinue use of the ice machine until properly cleaned to removed residue buildup. The fountain machine nozzles and dispenser observed to have a thick black substance built up. Discontinue use of the fountain machine until properly cleaned to remove the buildup. Remove the large storage rack that is blocking access to the only hand sink. Hand sinks are required to be stocked with a disposable towel for proper hand washing. None were located at the designated hand sink. Designate a person in charge and ensure the person in charge is present in the establishment during all hours of operation. Repairs needed at the front entry door to ensure the door fully closes to prevent the entry of pests. Seal utility lines leading into the ceiling at the fire suppression system. Work order needed. Food employees using an unapproved hand antiseptic or hand dip solution must wear single-use gloves or thoroughly rinse their hands with clean water before handling food or limit food preparation to activities involving no direct food contact with bare hands. Hand soap must be readily available at the designated hand sinks. None in the restroom or at the hand sink near the manual ware-washing sink. The manager states customers steal the soap from the restroom. Consider using a commercial dispenser. Provide employees with procedures to follow for cleanup of vomit or fecal matter in the establishment. The procedures must minimize the spread of contamination to food and surfaces within the facility and minimize the exposure of employees and consumers to contamination. Bodily fluid cleanup kit required onsite. No kit onsite to properly respond to an event. The kit can be ordered from Amazon online. No first aid kit onsite. Trash can needed at the designated hand sink for disposal of the hand towel after proper hand washing. No cover on the receptacle in the only restroom. A covered receptacle required for proper disposal of feminine waste. Adjust self closure on the restroom door to ensure the door fully closes. Repairs needed. General clean inside the cabinets at the fountain station required. Clean the window ledges at the front of the store. General clean of the air conditioning vents and return needed to remove the buildup. A work order is in place for repairs due to a recent shooting at the property. The air duct was damaged by the shooter. Clean the designated hand sink to remove the grease buildup on the nozzle and faucet. Manager onsite states they recently had a change in management and a turnover in employees. Violations noted will be corrected in a timely manner per the new manager, and documentation of those repairs will be forwarded to the inspector for verification.
Joe Stop No. 18, 5589 Highway 59 north, Lufkin
Date of inspection: April 4
Type of inspection: full
Number of violations: 17
Reasons for violations: Fountain machine nozzles observed dirty with debris buildup. Discontinue use of the fountain machine until cleaned according to code. Outside receptacle observed to have no lid with trash and debris in the parking lot. A disposable towel is required to be stocked at the designated hand sink at all times. None were stocked at the only hand sink. No health policy in place. Written and verbal guidance given to the employee on the importance of restrictions and exclusions. No soap stocked at the only hand sink. No bodily fluid cleanup kit onsite to properly respond to an event. No first aid kit onsite. Employee unable to provide food handler certifications for current or former employees. Certifications from an accredited course and a list of employees is required to be readily available for regulatory review. Ten tamales were being stored on the counter in a pot to defrost. Improper thawing observed. Tamales were still below 41F and were moved to the make-table. Thawing is required to be done according to code. None of the food in the reach-in cooler or make-table have date-marking. All food must have a date if held longer than 24 hours. Food was discarded. Repair the damaged lid and gasket on the residential chest freezer. Observed damaged. Thermometer required in the hot-holding display box to monitor the ambient air temperature. None installed. Pizza boxes must be stored 6 inches off the floor. Pizza boxes were moved. Corrected on site. A trash can is required near the hand sink for disposal of the hand towel after proper hand washing. No lid on the trash can for disposal of feminine waste. No hand washing sign posted at the sink. Strong urine odor in the restroom should be addressed.
Big’s No. 3813, 1203 S. Chestnut St., Lufkin
Date of inspection: April 4
Type of inspection: full
Number of violations: 7
Reasons for violations: Bodily fluid cleanup kit needed onsite for responding to vomiting and diarrheal events. Chemical test strips needed to check chemical sanitation at three-compartment sink. No first aid kit onsite. Ice that is bagged onsite shall meet labeling requirements. Hot water at three-compartment sink shall reach to 110 degrees. Hot water at hand-washing sink shall reach to 100 degrees. Hot water required for washing items such as equipment and utensils and employees’ hands must be available in sufficient quantities to meet demand during peak water usage periods. Trash can with a lid needed in employee restroom. Did not observe paper towels at hand sink in back area. Hand sinks shall be stocked with paper towels.
JR Food Mart, 1114 E. Denman Ave., Lufkin
Date of inspection: April 4Type of inspection: full
Number of violations: 19
Reasons for violations: Food handler certifications needed for all employees. Chemical test strips needed to measure chemical sanitation at three-compartment sink. Priority violation items noted during current inspection. Person in charge shall ensure employees are following proper food handling procedures. No hand soap observed in restroom. Hand sink shall be supplied with hand soap at all times. Corrected: Employee stocked hand soap at sink. Bodily fluid cleanup kit needed onsite for vomiting and diarrheal events. First aid kit needed onsite. Food handler certifications shall be kept onsite for supervisory review. Observed tongs utilized for pickles stored inside a cardboard box of energy bars. Verbal guidance given. Employee removed utensil and placed in three-compartment sink. Ice scoop placed in box on top of clothes. Management instructed to wash, rinse, sanitize and place ice scoop in a clean protected location. Ice that is bagged onsite does not bear any labeling. Ice bagged onsite shall meet labeling requirements as prescribed by the code. Manufacturer name and location. Observed black slime buildup on soft drink nozzles at fountain machine. Observed buildup in ice machine. Discontinue using ice machine and soft drink machine until action is taken to clean all food contact surfaces. Mop sink is needed for the disposal of dirty water. Employee said mop water is thrown outside. Dirty water shall be disposed of in an approved sanitary sewage system. Trash can with a lid needed in employee restroom. Did not observe paper towels at hand sink in toilet room. Hand sinks shall be stocked with paper towels. Corrected: Paper towels provided. Hand-washing reminder needed at hand-washing sink in toilet room. Observed random items in ware-washing area, including tires, tools and a box of clothing Remove all items unnecessary to the operation and litter from the premises. Observed dirt buildup and debris in ware-washing area. General clean needed throughout facility. Date-marking system needed for canned goods offered in store.
