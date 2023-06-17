The following is a list of restaurant inspections conducted by the Angelina County and Cities Health District April 25, 2023.
The reports take into account the cleanliness of the restaurant or business, not the quality of the food.
China Max, 4600 South Medford Drive No. 1266
Date of inspection: April 25
Type of inspection: Full
Number of violations: 10
Reasons for violations: Upon entry, none of the food in the walk-in cooler or food stored at the make-table was labeled with a discard date. Manager was observed date-marking the food during the initial walk-thru. Date marking shall be done prior to storage. Owners unable to state employee health restrictions and exclusions. Written and verbal guidance was given at the inspection report review. Inspectors will ask that the owner or person in charge state all diagnosis and symptoms regarding employee health at each inspection. Very strong cigarette/tobacco odor was observed upon entry in the rear of the property near the restroom and employees break area. Ensure employees do not use any form of tobacco within the facility. No bodily fluid cleanup kit was on-site. The owner was shown on her phone where to order the cleanup kit. Several soiled wiping cloths were being stored on food and nonfood contact surface. Soiled wiping cloths must be stored in the designated wiping cloth bucket that is labeled “sanitation.” A designated sanitation bucket is required for raw proteins. No sanitation bucket was filled and readily available for use. Verbal guidance was given to the owner and a sanitation bucket was filled according to code. The designated wiping cloth bucket for in the main kitchen was empty upon entry. Manager instructed the cook to fill the bucket with an approved sanitation. Corrected on-site. A commercial concrete mixer is not allowed in contact with food. Remove the commercial concrete mixer from the premises. Commercial concrete mixer observed to be not smooth with open cracks, seams and pits that are not accessible for cleaning or inspecting. The mixer was removed from the facility. Discontinue use of the commercial concrete mixer. The mixer is not meant for processing of food and is not constructed so that cleaning and sanitizing solutions circulate through the system and the unit is too large for manual ware-washing in the provided three-compartment sink. Corrected on-site. Commercial concrete mixer was removed. Seal the utility line directly above the carbonator to prevent the entry of pests.
Great American Cookie, 4600 South Medford Drive
Date of inspection: April 25
Type of inspection: Full
Number of violations: 26
Reasons for violations: Several boxes of single-service items are being stored directly on the floor in the commissary kitchen. Additional storage shelving required for the storage of single-service items such as cups and boxes. Repair the damaged floor tiles in the restroom. Repair the damaged wall near the hand sink. Replace all damaged floor tiles in the commissary. Replace any missing coving at the floor and wall joints. Significant food debris buildup observed in the serving area on the floors and under equipment. The facility must be cleaned. Priority items noted on the routine inspection and person in charge unable to properly respond to questions regarding employee health. Manager and employee were on-site unable to fully state all the reportable symptoms and diagnosis nor was a written agreement posted or readily available for review. Written guidance was given to the manager. Food employees must wash their hands before: food preparation activities, including working with exposed food, touching clean equipment and utensils and touching unwrapped single-service and single-use articles. During the routine inspection no hand washing was done by either employee. Hand washing must be done upon entry and prior to donning gloves. Review with staff the importance of hand washing and when to wash hands. The hand antiseptic at the designated hand sink in the commissary was observed to be watered down. Replace the antiseptic with a new bottle. No soap was available in the restroom for hand washing. Ensure the hand antiseptic is CDC approved. Bath & Body Works soap are not antibacterial soaps. Active food employee had his personal lunch on a food contact surface. Food was discarded and verbal guidance was given to the employee. Male employee observed with a full beard and blue mustache not wearing an effective beard net. He states they have none on-site to put on. Owner shall obtain effective hair nets for employees. No kit on-site to properly respond to an event. Unable to verify any food handlers cards for previous or current employees. A schedule of employees and food-handler cards are required for regulatory review and should be readily available. Manager on-site unable to provide an employee schedule or certifications. Several buckets of icing are being stored on the floor in the serving area and in the commissary. Additional storage shelving required. Remove the cardboard from the reach-in cooler because it is considered absorbent. No chemical test strips on-site to properly monitor chemical sanitation. Replace or repair the damaged gaskets at the reach-in cooler in the serving area. Replace or repair the red cookie storage rack that has the damaged laminate trim. General clean required inside the reach-in cooler in the serving area. Implement a cleaning frequency for employees to follow and ensure they follow those procedures. Cleaning of the facility is not being done on a regular basis to remove food debris. The manager on-site states she is unsure how or if the chemical dispenser works. Manager must be knowledgeable on chemical sanitation and ware-washing procedures. The inspector was unable to wash hands upon entry because the designated hand sink was blocked with a chair and was being used as storage for food. Items were removed and the inspector was able to wash her hands. The designated hand sink must be accessible at all times. Corrected on-site. No trash can was located by any of the designated hand sinks. Replace missing ceiling tile in the commissary area. Ceiling tiles missing above the walk-in cooler. Disposable towels are required to be stocked at each designated hand sink in a dispenser to prevent contamination. Disposable towels were not located at either hand sink. Hand washing reminders are required to be posted at each designated hand sink. Guidance provided to the manager. Designated area required for all personal items of employees. Several personal items are being stored on a nonfood contact surface in the prep area and are not labeled “personal.” Designate an area for personal items and label it personal. A general clean of both hand sinks is required to remove to food debris.
GS Royal Jump, 4600 South Medford Drive
Date of inspection: April 25
Type of inspection: Full
Number of violations: 5
Reasons for violations: Repairs have not been made to the main/side entry. Daylight observed at the bottom of the door. Active food employees required to wear an effective hair restraint. None was worn by the only employee. Verbal guidance was given and the employee located a hair restraint. Corrected on-site. Five hot dogs on the hot dog roller were tempted with a probe thermometer. Internal temperature was 98 F. Hot-holding of time/temperature control foods must be 135 F. or above. Hot dogs were discarded. Manager on-site states they had been on the roller since opening at 10 a.m. and were turned down because they burn easily. Corrected on-site.
