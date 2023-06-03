The following is a list of restaurant inspections conducted by the Angelina County and Cities Health District April 24, 2023.
The reports take into account the cleanliness of the restaurant or business, not the quality of the food.
Kids Cove Early Learning Center, 3725 Highway 69, Lufkin
Date of inspection: April 24
Type of inspection: full
Number of violations: 0
Roost, 4415 S. Medford Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: April 24
Type of inspection: full
Number of violations: 16
Reasons for violations: Several food employees were observed improperly washing hands. They are not utilizing the disposable towel to turn off the water and continued to dry hands after the faucet was turned off. Prior to the front hand sink being stocked no hand soap or disposable towel was used. Inservice needed on the importance of proper hand washing. The front sinks paper soap dispenser was empty. Dispenser was not functioning upon entry for proper hand washing. Manager located soap and the sinks soap dispenser was observed. Several soiled wiping clothes were observed not in use on prep tables. Ensure employees are knowledgeable on wiping cloth storage. If not in use, it shall be stored in the chemical sanitation. Wiping cloth bucket must not be stored on the floor. Storage shelving needed for the wiping cloth buckets. Store the grease by the fryer off the ground to prevent contamination. A significant amount of water is standing on the floor in the back and front prep areas. Oil box observed water damaged. Ensure employees do not store large buckets on the floor while mixing and preparing food items. Female employee observed pushing the buckets into the walk-in cooler. Obtain roller carts if needed. Labels on food in the display cooler used for storage of to-go meals do not meet the minimum standards. The labels only have the business name. Manager states new labels are on order and should arrive with in the next few weeks. No consumer advisory located on the menu. Eggs cooked to order and over easy eggs are subject to this code. Repairs needed at the front make-table used for salads and sandwiches. Condensation observed in the bottom of the unit. Ensure the drain line is clear to prevent the condensation from standing in the unit. Repair or replace the residential deep freezer located in the back that is also used for a prep surface. Rust and chipping paint was observed. Management shall review the utensil repair to ensure they are in the original repair. Replace all damaged utensils. Damaged ladle was being used at the steam table for soups. The protective coating on the hand is damaged and cracking. Replace the damaged strainer located on the drying rack directly above the three compartment sink. Ware baskets are damaged and no longer in the original repair. Chemical test strip used to verify 100 parts per million of quat sanitation was readily available in the third bay of manual ware-washing sink. Manager onsite to self dispense the chemical sanitation until EcoLab can make the repairs to the machine. Dispenser needed for the coffee straws or provide individually wrapped single service items. No trash can was located near the front or rear hand sink for disposal of the hand towel after proper hand washing. Manager to obtain a designated trash can for each sink. Replace the missing corner trim at the mop sink. Corner trim is missing. Repair the small leak under the three compartment sink. Small drip at the third basin. Seal the utility lines to prevent the entry of pests. Seal the utility lines above the hand sink next to the grill. Seal the utility lines at the carbonator in the back prep area. The front sinks paper towel dispenser did not have batteries in the paper towel dispenser. Dispenser was not functioning upon entry for proper hand washing. Manager located batteries and the sinks paper towel dispenser was observed functioning. Corrected onsite.
Starbucks Coffee No. 67529, 208 S. Timberland Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: April 24
Type of inspection: full
Number of violations: 4
Reasons for violations: Effective hair restraints are required for the two food employees on the beverage line. Manager will review with the employees. No certified food manager onsite at the time of inspection. Manager onsite to complete her certification this Thursday. Another employee that is a certified food manager will be onsite within the next few hours. Storage shelving needed for the sanitation buckets. Buckets are currently being stored directly on the floor. The physical facility must remain clean. The manager onsite states cleaning is done on a regular basis and this location is currently under new management and those days have been changed. The facility is due to be cleaned to remove the food debris under the front cabinets. Work order in place for the ceiling at the hot water heater. Contractors left an open area that promotes entry of pest from the ceiling space. Active managerial control demonstrated by the manager Nikki Wilcox by having no priority violations. Great job.
Starbucks Coffee No. 7934, 2210 S. First St., Lufkin
Date of inspection: April 24
Type of inspection: full
Number of violations: 4
Reasons for violations: Food manager certification not posted. Corrected: Food manager certification posted in a conspicuous place for consumers. Observed several wiping cloth buckets stored directly on the floor. Wiping cloth buckets shall be stored off the floor. Corrected: Wiping cloth buckets moved off floor. Observed rusted shelving for the storage of clean equipment and utensils at ware-washing area. Observed rusted shelving in under-counter cooler. Nonfood-contact surfaces of equipment routinely exposed to splash or food debris are required to be constructed of nonabsorbent materials to facilitate cleaning. Chemical sanitation kit shall be used daily to monitor the concentration of the sanitizing solutions. The effectiveness of chemical sanitizers is determined primarily by the concentration and pH of the sanitizer solution. Therefore, a test kit is necessary to accurately determine the concentration of the chemical sanitizer solution. Automatic chemical dispenser dispensing too much sanitation. Chemical sanitation was recorded at 400 parts per million. Corrected: Work order has been placed by manager. Observed food buildup in under-counter coolers. General clean needed. Observed boxes of single service items stored on the floor. single-service and single-use articles can become contaminated before their intended use in a variety of ways such as through water leakage, pest infestation, or other insanitary condition. Corrected: Boxes moved off floor. Chemical sanitation solution measured at 400 PPM in sanitation bucket. Chemical sanitizers are included with poisonous or toxic materials because they may be toxic if not used in accordance with requirements listed in the Code of Federal Regulations. Large concentrations of sanitizer in excess of the CFR requirements can be harmful because residues of the materials remain. Corrected: Sanitizing solution was corrected by employee. Measured at 200 parts per million. Work order placed on hot water sanitizing machine in ware-washing area.
