The following is a list of restaurant inspections conducted by the Angelina County and Cities Health District Feb. 22.
The reports take into account the cleanliness of the restaurant or business, not the quality of the food.
Restoration Bistro, 210 S. First St.
Date of inspection: Feb. 22
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of violations: 20
Reasons for violations: Several soiled wiping cloths are being stored on food prep surfaces. Soiled wiping cloths must be stored in a sanitation bucket with an approved sanitation solution. Soiled wiping cloths were removed from the counter and placed in the sanitation bucket. Corrected onsite. Food must be stored 6 inches off the floor at all times. Additional shelving needed in the walk-in freezer. Several loaves of bread and boxes of food are being stored on the floor. Several boxes of food are being stored on the floor and under prep tables. Food containers must be stored off the floor at all time. Facility unable to remove the food from the floor because no additional shelving was available. All potentially hazardous food must be held at 41 F or below. Salad make-table ambient temperature is 54.5 F. None of the food on top of the unit or being held under the unit is being maintained at 41 F or below. All food was discarded. Walk-in cooler ambient temperature is 45.5 F. All food is being held at or above 43.3 F. All food was discarded. Manager states they have consistent issues with those two cold holding units, and Hannah Refrigeration is out regularly making adjustments. Speak with the owner about repairing the unit and not patching the unit. Any food item listed on the menu that is served raw or undercooked must be declared under the consumer advisory. Consumer advisory statement is listed on the menu, but the filet mignon is not declared with an asterisk. The bottom shelf of the food prep tables are rusted and should be replaced or repaired. Utensils must be allowed to fully air dry prior to storage. Utensils are being stored in a container with a napkin in the bottom. Utensils were removed to be washed. Do not use napkins in storage containers. Corrected onsite. Wine glasses in the bar are being stored on soiled napkins. Allow glasses to fully dry prior to storage. Wine glasses were removed to be washed. Corrected onsite. Employees’ personal items must be stored in the designated location. Remove the speaker, purses and jackets from retail food shelving. Designate a location and label it “Personal or Employee.” Upon entry, no hand soap was stocked at the only hand sink. Hand soap was being stored at the three-compartment sink. Hand soap is required to be stocked at the designated hand sink at all times. No dispenser installed. Kitchen employees are not allowed to wear jewelry except for a smooth wedding band. Kitchen employees observed to have rings not on the ring finger. Rings must be removed when handling food. Kitchen manager observed wearing a smart watch while handling food. Watches must not be worn when handling food. Upon entry into the kitchen, the cook was observed handling ready-to-eat-food (flat bread) with her bare hands. No bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food is allowed. Flat bread discarded. Verbal guidance given to both employee and manager on the importance of utilizing a barrier to handle ready-to-eat food. Do not offer raw or undercooked filet mignon until the consumer advisory meets the minimum standard. Three bags of chicken and one bag of calamari were being stored in the third bay of the three-compartment sink defrosting in standing water. Calamari was discarded because the internal temperature was greater than 50 F. Three bags of chicken were removed and placed in the walk-in cooler. No food in any of the cold holding units have a discard date. All food stored longer than 24 hours must have a discard date. Food was discarded if no date was on the container. Kitchen manager asked why none of the food was dated, and she said she just didn’t have time. All food was discarded. Equipment must be adequate to maintain potentially hazardous food temperatures. Walk-in cooler and salad make-table do not maintain the food at 41 F or below. Services technician from Hannah Refrigeration on-site regularly making repairs to both units. Units must be repaired and not patched to effectively work. Owner instructed the manager to call a technician to make the necessary repairs. Employees must utilize chemical test strips to verify adequate chemical sanitation is available. Chemical test strips are not being used. No chemical sanitation in the mechanical ware-washing machine or in the chemical sanitation bucket. Old labels must be removed from containers when ware-washing. Food container in the reach-in cooler is mislabeled (a jar of tea was labeled ranch). Item was discarded. Corrected onsite. Containers stored on the clean utensil shelving still have old labeling on the container. Containers were removed to be washed. Corrected onsite. Clean the ice machine. Pink substance observed on the ice shield. Discontinue use of the ice machine until properly cleaned and sanitized to remove the residue. General clean or replacement of the microwave required to remove the residues from the inside of the unit. The final rinse per the manufactures data plate must reach 120 F. The internal thermometer shows the unit only reached 110F. The unit was ran three times times to verify. Service technician on-site to make repairs. He turned the hot water up and said the unit needs a heat booster. After the hot water was turned up, the unit still did not reach 120 F. Discontinue use of the mechanical ware-washing until the unit can function according the data plate. Mechanical ware-washing machine must dispense an appropriate amount of sanitation. Chemical test strip used to verify 0 parts per million of quat sanitation was being dispensed. After reviewing the chemical pumping system, it was observed that the sanitation hose was hooked up to a detergent — not to the sanitation. Service technician was on-site earlier today and did not notice the issue. Chemical test strip used to verify 0 parts per million of quat sanitation was in the wiping cloth bucket. Buckets were disposed of and filled with an appropriate level of chemical sanitation.
