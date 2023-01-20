Angelina Beautiful/Clean is hosting a Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day from 9 a.m. to noon March 4 at the Lufkin Recycling Center, 500 SouthPark Drive.

AB/C is hosting the event in partnership with the city of Lufkin, Lockheed Martin, Angelina County, CMC Commercial Metals, DETCOG and Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

