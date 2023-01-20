Angelina Beautiful/Clean is hosting a Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day from 9 a.m. to noon March 4 at the Lufkin Recycling Center, 500 SouthPark Drive.
AB/C is hosting the event in partnership with the city of Lufkin, Lockheed Martin, Angelina County, CMC Commercial Metals, DETCOG and Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.
The annual Household Hazardous Waste and Electronics Collection event serves hundreds of households across over a dozen different zip codes to ensure that hazardous materials are properly disposed of and recycled when possible.
In an effort to cut down on illegal dumping in Angelina County and surrounding areas, this drive-thru service is provided to the community at no charge. Proper disposal also helps to minimize health risks to the public and environment.
“This event is something that our community counts on annually in order to properly dispose of hazardous materials,” said Emily Thornton, executive director for Angelina Beautiful/Clean. ‘‘We are proud that we are able to provide this resource for our community each year. It’s our way of helping East Texans continue to make environmentally conscious decisions and prevent illegal dumping.
‘‘This collection service is not limited to only Angelina County residents. We do not turn anyone away who is looking for an opportunity to properly dispose of items that are harmful to our natural environment. It’s always so amazing to see our community come together each year to help AB/C make a difference, and we are incredibly thankful that our organization is able to provide this service for Deep East Texans.”
Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day is a free event, but tax-deductible donations to the nonprofit are appreciated. This collection is for households only. Large quantities from businesses, farms or commercial operations will not be accepted. TVs and computer monitors will not be accepted.
Accepted items include: paints, automobile batteries, household cleaners, household chemicals, pesticides, flammables, other hazardous household products and white goods (old appliances, refrigerators, stoves, hot water heaters) electronic wastes (printers, scanners, Palm accessories, power supplies, battery backups, cables, toner/ink cartridges, hard drives, CD-roms, speakers, VCRs, DVD players, stereo equipment, game consoles, digital cameras, any audio or video equipment, networking equipment, tape drives, test equipment, fax machines, keyboards, voice/tape recorders, radios, Walkman products, calculators, cellular phones, and phone accessories). Motor oil, antifreeze and cooking oil will be accepted.
Prohibited: Tires, infectious medical stats, biological and radioactive materials, compressed gas cylinders, ammunition, fire extinguishers, smoke detectors and explosives. TVs and computer monitors will not be accepted.
