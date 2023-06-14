Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday issued a disaster declaration for Nacogdoches County and other East Texas communities affected May 10 by severe storms and flooding.
Angelina, Cherokee, Rusk, San Augustine, Shelby counties are included in the disaster declaration.
“This disaster declaration is an important step to provide additional support needed for Texans affected by last month’s flooding in East Texas,” Abbott said.
“I thank the Texas Division of Emergency Management for working with the U.S. Small Business Administration to determine that disaster declaration eligibility requirements were met for Nacogdoches County and its surrounding counties. The state of Texas continues working with state, local, and federal partners as we ensure homeowners and businesses affected by these severe storms receive the assistance they need to recover.”
SBA’s Physical Disaster Loan program for homes and businesses, as well as its Economic Injury Disaster Loan program, will now be available to Texas communities impacted by these storms.
Local, state, and federal officials conducted an analysis of damage sustained in impacted communities, which verified Nacogdoches County met the federally required thresholds for SBA assistance.
Officials also reviewed disaster damage information self-reported by Texans through Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool surveys.
On June 8, local, state, and federal partners conducted joint preliminary damage assessments of damage suffered to homes and businesses. Abbott requested this SBA declaration on Monday.
