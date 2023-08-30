Angelina College recently presented five-year service awards to Donna Busler, Anthony Stargill, Le’Anne Alexander, Austin Clark, Odessa Vinson, Joshua Currie, Kim Capps, Lou Ann Williams, Esther Campbell, Jerry Mosley, Daryl Brown, Timothy Hollis, Randall Holland, Dudley May, Michael Sandlin and Phylicia Brown.
Angelina College recently presented 10-year service awards to Anna McReynolds, Andrea Barrett, Dawn Shapaka, Kelli Kirkpatrick, Tom McKinney, Veronica Hendry-Clegg, Casey Hanna, Jacquelyn McClain and Wayne Dubose.
Angelina College recently presented 15-year service awards to Casey Davis, left, and Ashley Nair. Not pictured are Jennifer Baldauf and Kirk Stephenson.
Angelina College recently presented 20-year service awards to Kary Raine, Jason Lankford and Jennifer Ragsdale.
Angelina College recently presented a 25-year service awards to Lori Feldpausch.
Angelina College recently presented Renee McCain, manager of Student Disability Services, with its Outstanding Program, Department or Discipline Award.
Jason Lankford recently received Angelina College’s Distinguished Faculty Award.
Winifred Ferguson-Adams recently received Angelina College’s Distinguished Staff Member of the Year Award.
Carrie Geisbauer recently received Angelina College’s Faculty Excellence in Service Award.
Esther Campbell recently received Angelina College’s Leadership Award.
Claudia Valladares recently received Angelina College’s Rookie Award.
Remona Boodoo-Frye recently received Angelina College’s Spirit Award.
Angelina College will celebrate its 55th birthday this month, and to kelp kick off both the celebration and the new academic year, the college held its opening ceremony celebration.
It all started with convocation, with Huntington school district superintendent David Flowers speaking and singing — sort of — to help Angelina College open its 55th year, and it culminated with AC’s Faculty and Staff Awards Luncheon.
