The Angelina College Roadrunner baseball program has established itself as a pipeline for players seeking to advance to the next level, including those at the university levels and the major leagues.
With numerous former Roadrunners having earned their way to the next level — including Major League Baseball’s ranks — AC Baseball has long been a proven source of locating and developing young talent who launched their careers from the diamonds at Angelina College.
In an effort to locate even more future Roadrunners, the AC baseball team will hold a pair of evaluation showcases for prospective players ages 16 and older.
The first session will take place at 9 a.m. May 20, while the second session takes place at 9 a.m. June 14. Both sessions will be at Poland Field on the Angelina College campus.
The fee for each camp is $40, and there is no requirement for pre-registration. Athletes may simply walk up and pay (via cash or check) at the gate starting at 8:15 on the morning of the camp. The camps will focus on skill evaluation only. There will be no game. Staff will grade on running, arm strength, fielding, hitting and power. Pitchers will throw brief bullpens in order to grade pitches and velocity.
For further information, contact the AC baseball staff at (936) 633-5367 or email head coach Jeff Livin at jlivin@angelina.edu.
