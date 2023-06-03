featured AC hosting upcoming camps By GARY STALLARD/For The Lufkin Daily News Jun 3, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Angelina College Lady Roadrunners celebrate punching their ticket to the NJCAA World Series. The softball camp is among several that will be held at AC over the next several weeks. GARY STALLARD/For The Lufkin Daily News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Angelina College athletic teams will be hosting their sports camps over the next few weeks.The baseball, softball, basketball and soccer teams will each be hosting instruction and educational events for local youngsters.First up is the baseball camp, which will be hosted by Jeff Livin and the AC baseball team. It will be held from Monday through Wednesday at Poland Field.Brette Kohring, who led AC to the NJCAA World Series in her first season as a head coach, will lead the softball camp, which will be held June 12-15 at the Lady Roadrunner Softball Field.The soccer and basketball teams will each hold a pair of camps with the first one set for June 12-15.The basketball camp will be held at Shands Gym while the soccer camp will be held at the Angelina College Soccer Complex. The basketball team will also host a camp at Shands Gym July 10-14.Soccer’s second camp of the summer is set for July 24-27, also at the Angelina College Soccer Complex.Registration and other information is located at angelina.edu/camproadrunner/. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ac Basketball Ac Baseball Ac Softball Ac Soccer Sports Baseball Basketball Soccer (us) Internet Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesNacogdoches woman the second to die in May 19 crash on Highway 259 north of NacogdochesZavalla man dies in motorcycle crashMan jailed for allegedly pointing gun at, body-slamming former partnerAlmost 500 graduate from LufkinPolice identify victim of Wednesday night auto-pedestrian crashDPS report: Both drivers who died in May 19 crash may have contributed to accidentMan dies after being struck by vehicle at intersection of Timberland and Paul5/27/23 Restaurant inspectionsClose-knit Huntington grads cross stage to start new chapterGobbler's Knob prowler call leads to arrest of man wanted for drug delivery Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.