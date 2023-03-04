Angelina College recently has named Krista Brown the new associate vice president of Student Services, according to AC administrators.
Brown, a native of Hudson, has served in numerous leadership roles since her arrival at AC in December 2019. Most recently, she served as executive director of Marketing and Strategic Enrollment.
As the associate vice president of Student Services, Brown will oversee offices of Admissions, Financial Aid, Communications and Marketing, the Office of Academic Success and Athletics.
Brown is a graduate of Hudson High School, where she starred as a Lady Hornet basketball player. She earned her bachelor’s degree at the University of Texas-Dallas and her master’s degree in executive leadership from Liberty University.
“It’s an incredible privilege to continue working with our talented team to further our mission of helping students reach their full potential,’’ she said. ‘‘I am honored to serve our students in this expanded capacity and to build upon our existing services. I would also like to express my sincere gratitude to our President, Dr. (Michael) Simon, for the opportunity.”
In a statement, Simon expressed his confidence in Brown and her abilities.
“Since joining the Angelina College team, Krista Brown has demonstrated a commitment to efficient and caring student services as well as a passion for student success,’’ he said.
‘‘She strives to achieve her vision for excellence in student services with a servant-leader disposition. I am confident Mrs. Brown will help to strengthen the college’s capacity to help people and the community reach their full potential in her new position.”
