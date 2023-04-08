Angelina College president Michael Simon, second from right, presents Neighborhood Strong program manager Bonny Hicks, third from left, with her certificate of completion from AC’s Nonprofit Leadership Management program. Also pictured are, from the left, Christina Cole, senior director of Workforce and continuing education; Donna Busler, director of AC’s Nonprofit Center; and Tim Ditoro, AC’s vice president of academic affairs.
Angelina College’s Nonprofit Leadership Center this week recognized Bonny Hicks with a certificate of completion from the Nonprofit Leadership Management program.
Hicks is the program manager for Neighborhood Strong, which serves nine counties across East Texas. She completed the program requirements in NPL education “in order to more effectively lead her organization,” according to Donna Busler, director of the NPL Center at AC.
“Bonny completed work in such areas as nonprofit financial management, high-impact leadership, nonprofit marketing and communications and a host of others,” Busler said.
“It’s the desire of our center to offer education, inspiration and opportunities for all our nonprofit leadership in rural East Texas.”
Busler said the NPL Center strives to provide the area with high-quality educational opportunities in an effort to “elevate the profession of nonprofit leadership.” Those efforts are intended to benefit all the citizens in the service area.
“The nonprofit sector greatly enhances and improves the quality of life for the citizens of East Texas in myriad ways,” Busler said. “It is Angelina College’s desire to work alongside those efforts to make them more efficient and effective for the benefit of everyone involved.”
For more information about Angelina College’s Nonprofit Leadership Center, contact Busler at dbusler@angelina.edu.
