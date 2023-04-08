Nonprofit

Angelina College president Michael Simon, second from right, presents Neighborhood Strong program manager Bonny Hicks, third from left, with her certificate of completion from AC’s Nonprofit Leadership Management program. Also pictured are, from the left, Christina Cole, senior director of Workforce and continuing education; Donna Busler, director of AC’s Nonprofit Center; and Tim Ditoro, AC’s vice president of academic affairs.

 AC News Service

Angelina College’s Nonprofit Leadership Center this week recognized Bonny Hicks with a certificate of completion from the Nonprofit Leadership Management program.

Hicks is the program manager for Neighborhood Strong, which serves nine counties across East Texas. She completed the program requirements in NPL education “in order to more effectively lead her organization,” according to Donna Busler, director of the NPL Center at AC.

