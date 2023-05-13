BOSSIER CITY, Louisiana — All game long, the Angelina College Lady Roadrunners threatened to blow it wide open, putting runners on base in nearly every inning — but AC hitters were left frustrated, unable to come up with the big hit.
When the break finally arrived, it did so in the form of a couple of gifts.
With one out in the top of the eighth inning, AC’s Haley Primrose reached first base thanks to a Paris College error. Alyssa Collazo followed with a single, and Brynn Davis drew a walk to load the bases. Hailey Fuentes then hit a sharp ground ball to third base for a force out there, but the throw to first sailed out of play, allowing Primrose to score the go-ahead run.
Lady ’Runner pitcher Mia Gilmore then stepped into the circle and mowed down the Lady Dragons with three straight strikeouts, giving the Lady Roadrunners a 4-3 win in extra innings in Friday’s Region XIV Conference Tournament opener in Bossier City, Louisiana.
AC’s Bailey Frenzel rocked a solo homer in the first inning to stake Lady Roadrunner starting pitcher Morgan Louviere, who allowed just two hits and two runs in three full innings, to a quick 1-0 lead.
Paris scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the third for a 2-1 Lady Dragon lead, but the Lady ’Runners evened the score in the top of the fifth on Fuentes’ RBI single to score Davis.
Kaetlyn Dunbar dropped an RBI single behind the first-base bag to score Fuentes for the 3-2 AC edge.
The Lady Dragons answered again, picking up the tying run on a pair of singles and an RBI groundout.
AC went right back to work in the eighth, with Fuentes helping push Primrose across the plate for the game winner. Gilmore finished her five innings of work with six strikeouts and a single earned run allowed.
The Lady Roadrunners will face the winner of the Galveston College/Tyler Junior College game at 7:30 tonight. Game time for AC is 7:30 p.m. at Bossier Parish Community College in Bossier City.
