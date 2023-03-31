featured AC players rack up top honors By GARY STALLARD/For The Lufkin Daily News Mar 31, 2023 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Angelina College’s Marie Kenembeni goes up for a shot during a Region XIV contest. EMILIE DOERKSEN/For The Lufkin Daily News Angelina College's Patrick Johnson goes up for a shot during a Region XIV contest at Shands Gym. EMILIE DOERKSEN/For The Lufkin Daily News Angelina College's Xavier Owens goes up for a layup during a Region XIV game at Shands Gym. EMILIE DOERKSEN/For The Lufkin Daily News Angelina College's Shanbriah Rule dribbles down the court during a Region XIV basketball game at Shands Gym. EMILIE DOERKSEN/For The Lufkin Daily News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Marie Kenembeni led a group of Angelina College players who recently racked up postseason honors.Kenembeni, a freshman from Cameroon, earned First-Team All-America honors from the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association.She finished her year in Lufkin averaging a double-double with 12.6 points and 12.9 rebounds per contest.In addition to her All-America honor, she was also a first-team all-region and first-team all-conference selection.Her teammate Shanbriah Rule joined her on the all-region team as she was an honorable-mention selection.The Lady ’Runners (16-13, 9-7) finished in fourth place in Region XIV before falling in the opening round of the conference tournament.The Roadrunners also had a pair of postseason honors with Patrick Johnson and Xavier Owens each being selected.Johnson was a second-team selection on both the all-region and All-South Zone teams. He finished the year averaging 9.9 points and 3.7 assists per game.Owens was an honorable-mention selection, averaging 9.2 points and 6.5 rebounds per contest.AC (14-16, 8-11) finished in fourth place in Region XIV’s South Zone. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ac Basketball Sports Basketball Games And Toys Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMan injured during shooting at Skate RanchPolice: Lufkin teen who led officers on high-speed chase resulting in rollover accident had mason jar full of weedEast Texas woman tests survival skills on 'Naked and Afraid'POLICE REPORTS: Local authorities report 13 arrestsAuthorities charge alleged gunman in Skate Ranch shootingBoard votes to offer health district director's position to ChildressBUSINESS ROUNDUP: Rusty Axe opens doors, taps for dinner crowdTaylor conquers fear, shows Grand Champion SteerAirport expansions should bring new business in for a landingProjects haul in $675,500 for county fair participants at auction Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
