Angelina College’s Law Enforcement Academy Class 113 recently held its graduation ceremony inside the Temple Theater on the AC campus. Fifteen cadets earned their certifications as new law enforcement officers in various capacities.
Class 113, helping to celebrate the academy’s 30th year in existence, heard advice and words of encouragement from Angelina County Sheriff Tom Selman, an Angelina College alumnus.
“I remember 45 years ago sitting where you are, and that was an exciting day for me,” Selman said. “I promise you, you’re entering a field that will provide you a rewarding career. There’s nothing like being able to help people and make a difference in your community.
“It’s very important that we have people who are willing to step forward to take leadership roles in our communities, and I consider every officer, every person behind the thin blue line as a leader in the community. You are sacrificing yourself for others, and there’s no higher calling.”
Class valedictorian Jonathan Tiner reminded classmates the strides made in learning should continue long after the end of the ceremony.
“While it’s a feat for us to make it to graduation and pass the (state) exam, our training should never cease,” Tiner said. “Our goal every day should be to improve ourselves. If we’re not getting better, we’re just getting worse.”
AC Police chief Doug Conn reminded the new officers of what they’d learned in all their coursework, especially the professionalism and ethics portion.
“There were a lot of discussions in that part of the course regarding doing the right thing, even when no one’s looking,” Conn said. “That’s what we’re going to expect of you.”
Along with valedictorian Tiner, Mason Snelson earned the Top Gun Award, while Kyle Michels received the academy’s Driving Award.
Following is the list of graduating cadets, along with their home towns of record:
Jesse Adams, Nacogdoches; Joseph Atwell, Crockett; Mykaela Daniels, Livingston; Jamee Davis, Chester; Andruw Mitchell, Palestine; Kyle Michels, Oshkosh, Wisconsin; Michael Molnes, Crockett; Caleb Newsome, Lufkin; Mason Snelson, Lufkin; Dylan Henson, Chireno; Krista Hollingshead, Shepherd; Trent Jones, Livingston; Daniel Coons, Jasper; Hayden Duren, Crockett; and Jonathan Tiner, Silsbee.
Angelina College was issued a license to operate a police academy in 12 East Texascounties in September of 1993 by the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement. The academy offers basic and in-service training courses at sites throughout Deep East Texas with the assistance of an advisory board, which assists in directing the academy. Academy staff members include Doug Conn, chief of police; Lt. Jack Stephenson, training manager; officer Ashley Jowell, training manager; and Kim Capps, administrative assistant.
