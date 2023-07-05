AC police

Angelina College’s Law Enforcement Academy Class 113 recently held its graduation ceremony inside the Temple Theater on the AC campus. Fifteen cadets earned their certifications as new law enforcement officers in various capacities.

 JESSICA DEEL/AC News Service

Fifteen new law enforcement candidates received their certificates and other recognition during the recent Angelina College Law Enforcement Academy graduation ceremony at the Temple Theater on the AC campus.

Class 113, helping to celebrate the academy’s 30th year in existence, heard advice and words of encouragement from Angelina County Sheriff Tom Selman, an Angelina College alumnus.