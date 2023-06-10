Brette Kohring led the Angelina College Lady Roadrunners to their third NJCAA World Series appearance in her first year at the head of the program.
Before her Lady ’Runners got to work at the recent World Series in Oxnard, Alabama, she picked up some hardware along the way as she was named the Mid-South A District Coach of the Year.
Her latest honor was the latest in a growing list of awards that started when she was a player for the Lady ’Runners.
She helped lead AC to the national tournament as one of the centerpieces of the lineup for a team that finished as the national runner-up in 2019.
In her two years, Kohring had a .381 average with 12 homers, 24 doubles and 79 RBIs.
Along the way, Kohring racked up a number of individual awards, including NFCA Academic All-American, First-Team All-Region XIV East All-Conference, First-Team All-Region XIV, and NFCA First-Team All Midwest Region.
Her first year as a head coach may have been even more impressive than her playing career.
The Lady ’Runners started the season with a 12-18 record while looking like a spot in the conference tournament was a long shot when Top 10 Galveston came to town April 1.
Instead AC swept Galveston 9-2 and 3-0 on a day that showed the Lady ’Runners could compete with the best teams in the conference and nation.
They never looked back, eventually claiming the third seed in the Region XIV tournament.
AC took wins over Paris (4-3, 8 innings), Galveston (11-4) and host Bossier Parish (6-5) to win the tournament and secure its spot at the World Series.
AC had a formidable showing there, bouncing back from a 3-0 loss to Walters State with a 7-0 win over Eastern Arizona.
The Lady ’Runners’ run came to an end with a 6-4 loss to Kaskaskia College.
AC finished the season with a 27-23 overall record and a 14-8 mark in conference play.
