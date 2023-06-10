Brette Kohrning

Angelina College’s Brette Kohring shows off her award for winning the District Coach of the Year award.

 GARY STALLARD/ For The Lufkin Daily News

Brette Kohring led the Angelina College Lady Roadrunners to their third NJCAA World Series appearance in her first year at the head of the program.

Before her Lady ’Runners got to work at the recent World Series in Oxnard, Alabama, she picked up some hardware along the way as she was named the Mid-South A District Coach of the Year.

