Omar Mora

Angelina College’s Omar Mora keeps possession during a 2022 match. The Lady Roadrunners and Roadrunners have released their 2023 schedules, with the preseason beginning with the men on Friday and the regular season opening on Sept. 1.

 GARY STALLARD/For The Lufkin Daily News

There will be new faces, both on the rosters and in the coaching ranks, but the excitement built around the Angelina College soccer programs over the past few years has remained constant.

Both the Roadrunners and Lady Roadrunners posted historic seasons in 2022, with the men qualifying for the national tournament and the women missing out by a single slot. Both teams ended the season with national rankings.