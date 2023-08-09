Angelina College’s Omar Mora keeps possession during a 2022 match. The Lady Roadrunners and Roadrunners have released their 2023 schedules, with the preseason beginning with the men on Friday and the regular season opening on Sept. 1.
There will be new faces, both on the rosters and in the coaching ranks, but the excitement built around the Angelina College soccer programs over the past few years has remained constant.
Both the Roadrunners and Lady Roadrunners posted historic seasons in 2022, with the men qualifying for the national tournament and the women missing out by a single slot. Both teams ended the season with national rankings.
Now, men’s head coach Martin Melchor and women’s head coach Orlando Cervantes will work toward matching or surpassing those expectations heading into 2023.
And it all starts Friday.
The Roadrunner men will host a preseason scrimmage against Ranger College starting at 5 p.m. at the AC soccer complex. After a couple more preseason matches on the road (at UT-Tyler and the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor), the teams open the regular season at Northeast Texas Community College Sept. 1.
Ensuing home stands (mostly women/men doubleheaders) for the AC teams are as follows: Tuesday, Sept. 5 vs. Paris College (5/7:30 p.m.); Sunday, Sept. 10 vs. Navarro College (women only, 5 p.m.); Tuesday, Sept. 19 vs. Tyler Junior College (5/7:30 p.m.); Friday, Sept. 22 vs. Blinn College (5/7:30); Friday, Oct. 6 vs. Jacksonville College (5/7:30 p.m.); Tuesday, Oct. 17 vs. Coastal Bend Community College (men only, 2 p.m.); and Friday, Oct. 20 vs. Southmost Community College (2/4:30 p.m.).
The postseason will begin Oct. 28, with locations and times to be announced.
