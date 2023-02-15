featured AC teams in action tonight By GARY STALLARD/For The Lufkin Daily News Josh Havard Author email Feb 15, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Cade Holzman finishes off a dunk during a recent Region XIV game. The Roadrunners hit the road to Victoria tonight while the Lady ’Runners host Panola. EMILIE DOERKSEN Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Angelina College Lady Roadrunners return home tonight looking to keep up their winning ways while the Roadrunners hit the road to Victoria.The Lady ’Runners opened the week facing a pair of road games, and AC’s ladies handled their business in both cases.The Lady Roadrunners hammered the Lady Jaguars 64-32 behind a strong defensive effort. Taylor Jarrels (13), Shanbriah Rule (12) and Makayla Williams (10) hit double figures in scoring to lead AC.On Saturday, the Lady ’Runners squeezed out a 67-61 win at Paris Junior College.The week’s two wins helped AC climb to fourth in the conference standings with a record of 14-9, 7-4 — with just five games remaining in the regular season.The Lady ‘Runners are back home this week for two games in the Palace in the Pines (Shands Gymnasium). AC hosts Panola College at 6 tonight and No. 6 Trinity Valley at 2 p.m. Saturday.AC’s men played just one game this week with an open date on Saturday.That game was a 69-63 win over third-place Coastal Bend at Shands Gymnasium.The ’Runners scored the first seven points of overtime, Patrick Johnson scoring six of those, and Keddric Mays adding a steal and some clutch free throws in the final minute.Johnson finished with 14 points; Cade Holzman led AC with 18 points. Xavier Owens (11 points, 10 rebounds) and Kanaan Holder (10) also scored in double figures.The ’Runners (12-12, 6-8) play at Victoria College at 7 tonight before returning home for Saturday’s women’s/men’s doubleheader.Following the Lady ‘Runners’ game against TVCC, AC’s men will host Lamar State College-Port Arthur at 4 p.m. Josh Havard’s email address is josh.havard@lufkindailynews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ac Basketball Sports Games And Toys Athletics Mathematics Basketball Ornithology Josh Havard Author email Follow Josh Havard Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesDeputies arrest two Lufkin men on meth, fentanyl charges after traffic stop on Atkinson DriveGrand jury indicts man accused of sexually assaulting multiple young boysHarmony Hill pastor to retire after 50 years of serviceHead-on crash in Nacogdoches kills 2-year-old, injures 6 others2/11/23 Restaurant inspectionsGreen, Diedra Lee plead guilty in Diboll woman's deathCounty to consider tax abatement, restructuring at sheriff's officeExpelled PCA student in juvenile detention center for reportedly bringing gun to schoolCountry music star McCreery headlining UBank’s Good for Country concertLufkin teen taken to Conroe hospital after wreck at King's Row Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.