Samuel Murrell

Samuel Murrell, 41, was a regular at Aces Full in Lufkin. He was fatally shot May 8 at his home in Wells.

 Contributed

Aces Full Poker and Billiards will be holding a benefit poker tournament Monday to raise funds for the family of a man who died last week after being shot at his Wells home.

Samuel Murrell, 41, was a familiar face at Aces Full, according to manager Alan Tetu.

Stacy Faison's email address is stacy.faison@lufkindailynews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you