Aces Full Poker and Billiards will be holding a benefit poker tournament Monday to raise funds for the family of a man who died last week after being shot at his Wells home.
Samuel Murrell, 41, was a familiar face at Aces Full, according to manager Alan Tetu.
“He was a regular patron of our establishment, an overall great guy, a new father and a friend,” Tetu said. “It's terrible what happened to him, and we are trying to raise money for his family and infant son.”
The no limit Texas Hold'em tournament will start at 7 p.m. at the social club at 2715 U.S. Highway 69 near the Central community with a $25 buy-in, $25 unlimited rebuys and a $30 add-on at the break. Prizes will be given in lieu of cash awards, and anyone wishing to donate cash or prizes can call Aces Full at (936) 240-9521 or Tetu at (936) 208-8308 to make arrangements.
Authorities arrested Noel Price Jr., 56, of Wells, on a charge of murder the morning of the May 8 shooting and booked him in at the Cherokee County Jail, where his bond was set at $1 million.
A celebration of life for Murrell will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at New Zion Temple of Deliverance at 1202 Cain St. in Lufkin with burial to follow in the Davis Memorial Garden. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Saturday at the temple.
