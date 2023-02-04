Angelina College’s Morgan Louviere has made the most of her collegiate experience while playing softball away from her Opelousas, Louisiana home. She’s been involved in numerous student activities and is a known figure on the AC campus.
The Lady Roadrunner pitcher in 2022 went 5-1, striking out 21 batters in 49.1 innings pitched.
She’ll wrap up her sophomore year in 2023 as a Lady ’Runner, but beginning in the fall of 2023, Louviere will become a Lady Wildcat for Louisiana Christian University in Pineville, Louisiana — barely an hour away from Louviere’s home town.
“It’s so cool that I get to go back and play in my home state,” Louviere said. “They have such a great atmosphere in the program, and I feel I’ll be able to bring a lot to the table.”
Louviere said she watched the Lady Wildcats play last year, and that was more than enough to convince her she’d found her new home.
“There was just something about the entire team and the atmosphere that made it all feel like home,” Louviere said. “I love the way they play.”
Louviere said LCU head coach Barry Roberts has been watching her pitch since she was in the eighth grade, so he was able to watch her grow and develop over the years.
As she enters her sophomore season at AC, Louviere said improvement — both individual and team-wide — is the major goal.
“I want to see our Lady Roadrunner team play for a national championship most of all,” Louviere said. “We have a great group of players, and I feel like we’ve worked hard enough to deserve a shot at a national title.”
Louviere is the daughter of Monique and Christopher Louviere.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.