Members of the prevention arm of the Alcohol & Drug Abuse Council welcome the four new laws that will help in the state’s fight against the increasing impact of opioid fentanyl.

The laws, which were passed during the 88th regular legislative session, will prosecute fentanyl deaths as murder, ensure death certificates pronounce the death as caused by fentanyl, provide more NARCAN to Texas colleges and universities, and educate young Texans about the dangers of opioid misuse.