School leaders in the Health and Human Services Region 5 sector are asked to consider taking part in the 2024 Texas School Survey of Drug and Alcohol Use.
While it may seem early, the Prevention Resource Center team at the Alcohol & Drug Abuse Council, which covers Region 5, are already thinking about the biennial survey. They are doing so on the heels of the good news from the 2022 survey, which found that substance use among students in seventh through 12th grade was down compared to the last sole Region 5 survey done in 2018.
The 2022 survey found that electronic cigarette use decreased 14%, overall tobacco use fell by 34%, alcohol use decreased by 17% and marijuana use was down 17% since 2018. On a national level, e-cigarette and marijuana use are trending up while Region 5 is trending down.
Region 5 covers the Deep East Texas counties of Angelina, Hardin, Houston, Jasper, Jefferson, Nacogdoches, Newton, Orange, Polk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto, Shelby, Trinity and Tyler.
“We were so pleased with the 2022 survey results for Region 5 and we want as many schools as possible to take the 2024 survey so we can know what’s going on with our students and schools,” said Melanie Patterson, manager of prevention at ADAC. “As Benjamin Franklin wisely said, an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure, and these statistics prove that the prevention programs and activities ADAC takes into the schools and communities of Region 5 work.”
The Texas School Survey of Drug and Alcohol Use is sponsored by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission and implemented by the Public Policy Research Institute at Texas A&M University. Surveys began in 1988.
The survey quantifies youth drug and alcohol use and provides guidance on the best means to address the problem. Questions assess where the students get most of their information on drug and alcohol use and where they say they would turn to for help with a substance problem.
State and local agencies use data from the survey to quantify local drug and alcohol use. The survey uses factual data to replace speculation and sensational information.
Schools that participate have an opportunity to receive a campus-level report detailing survey findings, which can be useful for informing and developing grant applications, school board presentations, campus improvement plans and district programs.
About 20 percent of Texas public schools are randomly selected to participate in the survey, but schools that are interested in taking part in the survey can contact Public Service And Administration at (937) 862-3437 to either find out if they have been chosen or to volunteer.
For more information about the Alcohol & Drug Abuse Council or for statistical information about Region 5, contact ADAC at (936) 634-5753.
ADAC offers presentations on available services, referral resources and information related to substance use and misuse and offers a 24-hour referral service. Appropriate referrals are made based on identification and need, and ADAC can provide state-funded outpatient and residential treatment for indigent clients.
ADAC identifies possible substance misuse for both adolescents and adults. The Council also identifies strengths, problems and needs as they relate to the use or misuse of alcohol and other drugs.
