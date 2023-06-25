School leaders in the Health and Human Services Region 5 sector are asked to consider taking part in the 2024 Texas School Survey of Drug and Alcohol Use.

While it may seem early, the Prevention Resource Center team at the Alcohol & Drug Abuse Council, which covers Region 5, are already thinking about the biennial survey. They are doing so on the heels of the good news from the 2022 survey, which found that substance use among students in seventh through 12th grade was down compared to the last sole Region 5 survey done in 2018.

