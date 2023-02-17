Mobile home fire

Lufkin firefighters work to extinguish a trailer fire Friday at Laurel Mobile Home Park.

 Lufkin Fire Department

Lufkin firefighters responded to a fire Friday morning at Laurel Mobile Home Park, according to Jessica Pebsworth, city of Lufkin communications director.

A woman called 911 around 9 a.m. and said her mobile home in the 400 block of East Laurel Avenue was on fire. The woman managed to escape the trailer unharmed and went next door to a family member’s home, Pebsworth said.

