Lufkin firefighters responded to a fire Friday morning at Laurel Mobile Home Park, according to Jessica Pebsworth, city of Lufkin communications director.
A woman called 911 around 9 a.m. and said her mobile home in the 400 block of East Laurel Avenue was on fire. The woman managed to escape the trailer unharmed and went next door to a family member’s home, Pebsworth said.
Firefighters arrived on the scene to visible flames and heavy smoke coming from the mobile home.
They entered the home and found a female dog who was still alive, but several puppies and another adult dog succumbed to smoke inhalation. Life-saving efforts were attempted unsuccessfully on the adult dog after a firefighter carried it from the trailer, Pebsworth said.
The blaze was called under control within minutes and firefighters prevented flames from spreading to neighboring mobile homes.
A space heater plugged into a power strip on a long extension cord is the cause of the fire, according to Fire Marshal Ozzie Jarman. The home did not have smoke detectors and is believed to be a total loss, Pebsworth said.
“Situations like this one demonstrate the importance of smoke alarms,” she said. “They cut the chances of dying in a fire in half by giving people the time needed to escape safely.”
LFD gives away free smoke alarms to any city of Lufkin resident in need. Call (936) 633-0376 and a firefighter will schedule a time/date (when an adult will be home) to test the smoke alarm. A firefighter also can replace the batteries or install a new smoke alarm free of charge.
