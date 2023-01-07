JASPER — Ginger Kalafatis burst through the doors of Jasper Memorial Hospital, straight into her worst nightmare.

Labor and delivery facilities in Deep East Texas

It was Labor Day 2019 when two women showed up at the hospital, ready to give birth. Kalafatis, a longtime labor and delivery nurse, assessed the situation, her heart racing. One woman was delivering prematurely; the other had previous cesarean sections and no prenatal care.

Jasper Memorial Hospital

For three years, a sign outside Jasper Memorial Hospital warned about the lack of inpatient obstetrics services. The hospital took it down at the end of 2022 as part of a “a planned, overall refresh of signage,” a spokesperson said.
Ginger Kalafatis

Labor and delivery nurse Ginger Kalafatis spends time with her children at her mother’s home on Dec. 30. Kalafatis’ parents were health care workers who moved to Jasper to open the hospital. Now, her children are following in her footsteps and becoming nurses too.
Ron McMurry

Retired physician Ron McMurry on his ranch outside of Jasper on Dec. 28. After medical school, McMurry returned to his hometown of Jasper to open his family practice.
Chloe Walker and Everleigh

While in Lufkin for a checkup, Chloe Walker went into labor with Everleigh. Her proximity to medical staff in the city proved lifesaving for her daughter, who was born with her umbilical cord wrapped around her neck.

Reporters Pooja Salhotra and Sneha Dey, video journalist Jinitzail Hernández and data visualization fellow Caroline Covington contributed to this story.

