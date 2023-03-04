The date and time the pre-application is submitted during the waiting list lottery opening period does not determine whether a pre-application will be selected for the waiting list. Pre-applications will be selected using a random lottery system.
The Housing Authority will accept 1,000 applications during the waiting list lottery opening period. Applicants will be placed on the waiting list by random lottery and according to Deep East Texas Council of Governments preference(s). Applicants will be notified of waiting list status by May 15 through their waitlistcheck.com login.
Preferences include: 1) Families who live or work in the DETCOG Regional Housing Authority service area, which includes: Angelina, Hardin, Houston, Jasper, Newton, Polk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto, Shelby, Trinity and Tyler counties. — 100 points.
2) Veterans and veterans’ families — 5 points.
3) Victims of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, or stalking referred by a partnering service agency or consortia or a religious organization — 5 points.
4) Families whose head, co-head or spouse is disabled — 5 points.
Pre-applications will be accepted online at https://www.waitlistcheck.com/TX2875 and may be submitted at anytime during the waiting list lottery opening from any computer or mobile device with internet access. A request for a reasonable accommodation can be made by calling DETCOG at (936) 634-2247, Ext 5262.
There is no cost to apply for housing and a credit report is not needed to apply.
Placement on the waiting list does not indicate a family is eligible for assistance. Receiving assistance is subject to eligibility requirements.
