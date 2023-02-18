The Deep East Texas Regional Housing Authority will open its waiting list lottery for the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program March 1.

The agency will accept pre-applications from midnight March 1 through 11:59 p.m. March 31. Pre-applications will be accepted online at waitlistcheck.com/TX2875. Applications will not be accepted at the Housing Authority’s office, by fax or by mail.

Tags

Recommended for you