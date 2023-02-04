Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas in February will offer a free, multi-pronged approach to helping Deep East Texas businesses thrive and get individuals back to work or on a path to sustainable careers.
Pop-up Workforce Centers
To bring services closer to residents of the rural communities, Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas is partnering with local organizations and offering pop-up centers. Individuals have access to useful tools for finding a job, improving skills, and furthering or changing careers.
■ Monday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Arthur Temple Sr. Memorial Library, 106 FM 83, Pineland
■ Tuesday, 9 a.m. to noon at the San Augustine Career Center, 1002 Barrett St., San Augustine.
■ Wednesday, 9 a.m. to noon at the Newton County Public Library, 212 High St., Newton.
■ Thursday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hemphill Housing Authority, 102 Ash St., Hemphill.
■ Feb. 13, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Family Dollar/Dollar Tree, 175 U.S. Highway 96 north, Pineland.
■ Feb. 14, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Coldspring Area Public Library, 14221 Highway 150 west, Coldspring.
■ Feb. 15, 1-4 p.m., at the Newton County Probation Office, 412 Kaufman St., Newton.
■ Feb. 16, 1-4 p.m. at the Groveton Public Library, 126 W. First St., Groveton.
■ Feb. 20, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Pineland Activity/Nutrition Center, 313 Dogwood, Pineland.
■ Feb. 21, 11 a.m to 3 p.m. at the Broaddus Community Center, 1011 FM2558, Broaddus.
■ Feb. 22, 1-4 p.m. at Blanche K. Werner Library, 203 Prospect Drive, Trinity.
■ Feb. 23, 10 a.m. to noon at the Allen Shivers Library & Museum, 302 N. Charlton St., Woodville.
■ Feb. 27, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Family Dollar/Dollar Tree, 175 U.S. Highway 96 north, Pineland.
■ Feb. 28, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the J. R. Huffman Library, 375 Sabine St., Hemphill.
Job fairs
Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas offers job fairs across the 12-county region. Assistance with registering, preparing for and attending the events is available at the six workforce centers.
■ A job fair is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday. Career Connection hiring event — San Augustine County, 611 S. Columbia St., San Augustine. detwork.org/calendar/event/148697/
■ A job fair is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 23. areer Connection hiring event — Houston County, 1100 Edmiston, Crockett. detwork.org/calendar/event/148696/
Check with the local workforce centers for daily hiring events near you. detwork.org/calendar.
Employers are encouraged to participate in the hiring events by calling (936) 639-1351 or emailing business.services@detwork.org.
Looking ahead
The Mega Job Fest job fair is set for April 27 in Lufkin. Employers may register by contacting Monica Peters-Clark at (936) 639-1351, ext. 5236, or email business.services@detwork.org. For more information, visit detwork.org/calendar/event/147580/.
Child care assistance
Parents who are working or attending school may be eligible for help paying their child care expenses. Learn more at detwork.org/child-care-services/parents.
Free workshops and online learning
Residents of Deep East Texas have free access to more thn 6,000 online learning courses to build skills and knowledge.
SkillUp Deep East Texas is a cost-effective opportunity for people to develop certificate-based job skills and upgrade their existing skill levels without additional expenses for travel, childcare and program fees. Participants receive digital badges or certificates as they complete each training session.
To get started, visit detwork.skillupamerica.org/ or contact a Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas center.
Free 1-hour workshops
The resume workshop helps participants build quality resumes, highlight relevant skills and experiences in interesting and easy to read formatting.
■ 10 a.m. Monday at Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas in Shelby County.
■ 10 a.m. Thursday at Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas in Angelina County.
■ 10 a.m. Feb. 14 at Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas in Houston County.
■ 10 a.m. Feb. 15 at Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas in Polk County.
■ 10 a.m. Feb. 24 at Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas in Nacogdoches County.
■ 10 a.m. Feb. 28 at Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas in Jasper County.
The interview workshop helps participants prepare for the interview and practice answering tough questions and asking questions.
■ 10 a.m. Tuesday at Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas in Houston County.
■ 10 a.m. Wednesday at Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas in Polk County.
■ 10 a.m. Feb. 17 at Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas in Nacogdoches County.
■ 10 a.m. Feb. 20 at Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas in Shelby County.
■ 10 a.m. Feb. 21 at Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas in Jasper County.
The WorkInTexas.com workshop covers career interests, how to maximize the workintexas.com profile and how to match job listings that show up as unqualified.
■ 10 a.m. Friday at Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas in Nacogdoches County.
■ 10 a.m. Feb. 14 at Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas in Jasper County.
■ 10 a.m. Feb. 23 at Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas in Angelina County.
■ 10 a.m. Feb. 27 at Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas in Shelby County.
■ 10 a.m. Feb. 28 at Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas in Houston County.
Helping ex-Offenders Pursue Employment covers resume, interviews and other tips for those who have a criminal background.
■ 10 a.m. Tuesday at Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas in Jasper County.
■ 10 a.m. Feb. 13 at Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas in Shelby County.
■ 10 a.m. Feb. 16 at Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas in Angelina County.
■ 10 a.m. Feb. 21 at Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas in Houston County.
■ 10 a.m. Feb. 23 at Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas in Polk County.
