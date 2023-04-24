Author’s note: And more baseball!

Texas is probably known more for football than baseball, but some may be surprised that 16 Baseball Hall of Fame members are Texas natives, the third most of any state behind Illinois and California. Besides that, of course, the Houston Astros are the defending World Series champions, so baseball is obviously a “big deal” in the Lone Star State.

