Willie Nelson

A mugshot of Willie Nelson after he was arrested in 1974 by Dallas police for possession of marijuana.

 Wikimedia commons

This column is another installment in the Texas Music Series.

Many historians and journalists mark the beginning of the progressive country, or “outlaw country,” movement at the moment Willie Nelson decided to leave Nashville and return to his native Texas so he could record music the way he wanted to instead of how the record executives forced him to.

The East Texas Historical Association provides this column as a public service. Scott Sosebee is an associate professor of history at SFA and the executive director of the association. He can be contacted at sosebeem@sfasu.edu; easttexashistorical.org. If you enjoy Dr. Sosebee’s weekly columns, SFA Press has published a new book with a compilation of his material over the last ten years. It is titled What Is It About Texas?. You can purchase the work through Texas A&M Press Consortium at tinyurl.com/SosebeeBook.