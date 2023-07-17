Music-Outlaw Women in Country

In this July 1982 file photo, country music legend Waylon Jennings, right, and his wife, country singer Jessi Colter, attend a party in Nashville, Tennessee. Colter was one of the few women at the center of the outlaw movement, which she chronicles in her new 2017 autobiography “An Outlaw and a Lady.” 

 The Associated Press

Willie Nelson and Waylon Jennings’ move back to Texas and their subsequent influence and collaboration with a number of other younger Texas artists had spawned record crowds at their gigs and began to attract new fans to country music — many who were originally rock aficionados turned off by the rise of the new “disco” sound of pop music.

But by the mid-1970s, the new music, other than Jennings’ “Dreamin’ My Dreams” album, had not yet had a great effect on the acts’ record sales or getting play on country radio. The latter effect was particularly damaging for these new “progressive country” artists. Radio airplay is what drove record sales in country music, and the establishment in Nashville and their “Nashville Sound” had country radio locked down tightly. However, two new albums were about to change the equation.

