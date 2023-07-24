Harlan Howard is acknowledged as one of the most iconic — and successful — country songwriters of all time, but when an interviewer asked him who his favorite songwriter of all time was, he didn’t hesitate and said, “Cindy Walker. She’s the greatest country songwriter I’ve ever heard.”

That is high praise from the man who coined the phrase “three chords and the truth” as being the secret to a successful country song. Texan Cindy Walker embodied that tradition, but she was also much more. She penned some of the most successful country songs of her era, but she also wrote songs that were hits for people as diverse as Dean Martin, Roy Orbison, Elvis Presley and Bing Crosby. Even Willie Nelson, in the late 1980s, once said, “About the only person I am in awe of is Cindy Walker. There is no one quite like her.”

