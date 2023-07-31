I spent more years of my life living in Lubbock than anyplace else — although Nacogdoches is getting close to taking over the lead — so it would be only natural that in doing a series on Texas musicians, I include a piece on the Hub City’s favorite son, Buddy Holly. An added benefit may be that many of you may learn something because if what you know about Buddy Holly came mostly from the 1978 film “The Buddy Holly Story,” starring a young Gary Busey, then you have been fed a number of inaccuracies.

The “real” Buddy Holly story (which is also the title of an excellent documentary on Holly’s life produced and financed by former Beatle Paul McCartney) is much more nuanced and full, even though Holly was tragically taken from this world at the young age of 22 in a plane crash in Clear Lake, Iowa, the famous “Day the Music Died,” according to singer-songwriter Don McLean in his 1970s hit “American Pie.”

The East Texas Historical Association provides this column as a public service. Scott Sosebee is an associate professor of history at SFA and the executive director of the association. He can be contacted at sosebeem@sfasu.edu; easttexashistorical.org. If you enjoy Sosebee’s weekly columns, SFA Press has published a new book with a compilation of his material over the last ten years. It is titled What Is It About Texas? You can purchase the work through Texas A&M Press Consortium at tinyurl.com/SosebeeBook.