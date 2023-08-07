The Texas Music Series continues.
Buddy Holly had left Lubbock, recorded music in Nashville and participated in a tour, but less than a year since having what seemed like good fortune, he was stuck in limbo.
Decca had informed him that they were not going to proceed with any more recording sessions with Buddy Holly and the Two Tones, but they also forbade Holly from entering into any agreements with other companies.
Holly was confident he had the right formula for success in the day’s music scene, but he had no desire to be under the thumb of the Nashville or any other “establishment” regime. What he needed to do was find a place where he could record the music he wanted to play.
Holly returned to Lubbock after he finished the tour with Faron Young and almost immediately reached out to Norman Petty, a promoter and act manager who lived in Clovis, New Mexico, just about 100 miles northwest of Lubbock. Petty, who also owned a studio, had produced and promoted two 1956 hit records, Buddy Knox’s “Party Doll” and Jimmy Bowen’s “I’m Sticking With You.” He had marketed both records as part of the “rockabilly” sound, which is what some people had begun to call the new hard-driving rhythms that were combined with lyrics that were closer to the country records of the day.
Petty agreed to provide studio time for Holly, so he recruited Jerry Allison and Larry Welborn once again and added Niki Sullivan to play rhythm guitar. Holly would sing and play lead guitar. The group recorded a demo of a song Holly had written and composed titled “That’ll Be the Day,” which he had recorded for Decca in Nashville, but they had not pressed or released. Petty was impressed and quickly offered to manage and promote the group.
Petty sent the demo to smaller Brunswick Records, a New York City-based company. Brunswick recognized the unique sound the group had put together and offered a contract and recording time. There was a small problem, however — that nagging stipulation from Decca that kept Buddy Holly from recording with another company. Brunswick executives found a workaround: They would market the new record under a different group name.
Jerry Allison suggested they be called “The Crickets,” and that is what Brunswick went with. Brunswick agreed to release “That’ll Be the Day” with no additional production or recording and also signed The Crickets to a contract that gave Holly complete artistic control. They did have The Crickets come to New York and record “I’m Looking For Someone to Love” as the B-side to the record.
When The Crickets arrived in New York, an attorney discovered an even better loophole for Brunswick. It seems that since Brunswick was actually a subsidiary of the Decca Records Corporation, then they could legally use the name “Buddy Holly.” Brunswick decided that for the first record they would use just The Crickets, but they then recorded the group under the label of another subsidiary, Coral Records, and marketed those recordings as “Buddy Holly” as a solo act.
“That’ll Be the Day” hit the streets on May 27, 1957. The record debuted on the R&B charts at No. 25 in early June, which led promoter Irvin Feld to contact Petty and book Buddy Holly and the Crickets on a summer tour to Washington D.C., Baltimore and New York City. The group was set to play venues that usually booked what was then termed “race music” acts, which meant most of the performers were African American, as was the majority of the audience.
The band’s first appearance was at the famed Apollo Theater in the Harlem neighborhood of New York City. During their first show, the audience did not seem to be impressed, but Holly added some covers of current Black musician’s music, and subsequent crowds warmed to the band.
At the same time Buddy Holly and the Crickets were touring, “That’ll Be the Day” began to climb the charts. Petty immediately began to put together other music Holly and the band had made in Clovis so Coral could release a full album. Buddy Holly and The Crickets also were invited onto “American Bandstand,” hosted by Dick Clark, which provided even greater visibility.
“That’ll Be the Day” reached No. 1 on the U.S. charts in September and had also topped the UK charts by the next month. Coral, that summer, also released “Peggy Sue” with Buddy Holly as the only credited performer. It rose quickly to No. 3 on the Billboard charts. The band finished their Feld-arranged tour in September and went back to Lubbock to assess their futures.
The trip back to Texas would be a turning point for Buddy Holly and the Crickets. Petty had the band go to Oklahoma City to record another album. Petty dubbed and post-produced the recording in Clovis and named the album “The ‘Chirping’ Crickets,” and Coral would release singles of “Oh, Boy!” with “Not Fade Away” on the B-side.
“Peggy Sue” peaked at No. 10 on Billboard, which was enough for Ed Sullivan to book the group on his nationally broadcast show in December 1957. When they finished performing on the Sullivan Show, Niki Sullivan decided to leave the band and return back to enroll at Texas Tech. The group would then go on a national tour with a number of replacements playing in Sullivan’s spot.
When the tour ended in May 1958, Holly hired Tommy Allsup to play lead guitar, and the band prepared to record more music in Clovis. Buddy Holly had, almost overnight, become a national star.
Next week, Holly continues his ascent to superstardom.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.