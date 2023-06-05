Townes Van Zandt

Black and white screen shot of Townes Van Zandt in the film "Heartworn Highways."

 By http://c-60lownoise.blogspot.com/2008/02/townes-van-zandt-delta-momma-blues-1971.html, Fair use, en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=21104446

This continues the series on Texas Musicians. This is Part 2 of two parts on Townes Van Zandt.

Throughout the last half of the 1960s and the beginning of the ’70s, Townes Van Zandt spent most of his time playing music on the road and regularly drunk and high. The drugs and booze were his escape from the demons that lurked in his head, although those demons also were the likely source of inspiration for the music he produced. Those who saw him in those years often left his shows mesmerized by his talent, although equally perplexed by how he so often wasted it.

