This continues the series on Texas Musicians. This is Part 1 of two parts on Townes Van Zandt.

It seems that a number of the most talented artists of the world have been plagued by personal demons. Perhaps it is all a part of the creative process, but Hank Williams, Sr. battled alcohol and prescription drug addiction, Charlie Parker eventually died of a 15-year clash with heroin and Elvis Presley, famously, died much too young, beleaguered by an addiction to pain pills.

