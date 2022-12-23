Angelina Arts Alliance announces its film schedule for the second annual Pines Classic Film Series.
The series is dedicated to showcasing some of the best films in cinematic history, according to a press release.
The series will kick off in January 2023 and continue through December with one film screening a month. The full 2023 season line-up includes:
■ “The Wizard of Oz” on Jan. 13, 2023. Young Dorothy Gale and her dog Toto are swept away by a tornado from their Kansas farm to the magical Land of Oz and embark on a quest with three new friends to see the Wizard, who can return her to her home and fulfill the others’ wishes.
■ “Coming to America” on Feb. 10, 2023. An extremely pampered African prince travels to Queens, New York, and goes undercover to find a wife that he can respect for her intelligence and strong will.
■ “The Karate Kid” on March 10, 2023. A martial arts master agrees to teach karate to a bullied teenager.
■ “Dirty Dancing” on April 14, 2023. Spending the summer at a Catskills resort with her family, Frances “Baby” Houseman falls in love with the camp’s dance instructor, Johnny Castle.
■ “Grease Sing A Long” on May 12, 2023. Sing along with this classic musical: Good girl Sandy Olsson and greaser Danny Zuko fell in love over the summer. When they unexpectedly discover they’re now in the same high school, will they be able to rekindle their romance?
■ “Star Wars: A New Hope” on June 9, 2023. With the planet-destroying power of the Death Star, the Empire looks to cement its grip on the galaxy. Meanwhile, farm boy Luke Skywalker rises to face his destiny.
■ “Sister Act” on July 12, 2023. After witnessing her gangster boyfriend commit a murder, lounge singer Deloris evades capture, and the police hide her in a convent. While adjusting to her new conditions, Deloris helps transform the choir, thus attracting a lot of attention.
■ “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” on Aug. 11, 2023. A poor but hopeful boy seeks one of the five coveted golden tickets that will send him on a tour of Willy Wonka’s mysterious chocolate factory.
■ “In The Heights” on Sept. 3, 2023. A film version of the Broadway musical in which Usnavi, a sympathetic New York bodega owner, saves every penny every day as he imagines and sings about a better life.
■ “The Addams Family” on Oct. 13, 2023. Con artists plan to fleece an eccentric family using an accomplice who claims to be their long-lost uncle.
■ “Clue” on Nov. 8, 2023. Six guests are anonymously invited to a strange mansion for dinner, but after their host is killed, they must cooperate with the staff to identify the killer.
■ “The Preacher’s Wife” on Dec. 8, 2023. An angel comes to Earth to help a preacher save his church and his family. The heavenly emissary is supposed to help the good reverend over his midlife crisis, but he is distracted by the cleric’s lovely young wife.
All screenings will be at 7 p.m. at the Pines Theater. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at angelinaarts.org or by calling the Angelina Arts Box Office at (936) 633-5454.
