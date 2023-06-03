The Angelina Arts Alliance’s upcoming 2023-24 season offers an eclectic mix of shows that provide something for everyone to enjoy, according to Vickie Evans, the AAA’s interim executive director.
‘‘I am so excited, and the main thing I’m the most excited about is how diverse it is,’’ Evans said. ‘‘We really put a lot of thought and energy into finding shows that would reach younger generations, families, older people. Everybody has an opportunity to find something they can enjoy.’’
The Arts Alliance began its mission to entertain, enrich and educate by presenting and promoting the performing arts in 2001, Evans said.
However, that vision actually began 114 years ago when the community’s forefathers and foremothers embraced the need for culture and opened the Lufkin Opera House in 1909, she said.
The opera house was home to the world famous Hoo Hoo Band, local productions and traveling shows until it burned down in 1920, Evans said.
After that, there was a lull until 1938, when the Fine Arts Music Camp Club began. She said it was put on hold the day after the attack on Pearl Harbor. When the war ended, the Municipal Concert Association from Houston brought the first symphony orchestra performance to Lufkin.
That organization eventually became the Community Concert series, which for the next 40 years brought performing arts such as the London Philharmonic Orchestra, Van Cliburn and Marty Robbins to Lufkin, she said.
At that time, volunteers conducted a membership drive in which season tickets were sold for only one week. ‘‘And if you didn’t get your ticket, you didn’t get to go,’’ she said. ‘‘And there was always a waiting list, and I can remember because I was one of those volunteers.’’
She said from the 1940s to the 1960s, the East Texas Cotton Club was a place where many of the greatest African American entertainers of the era performed, including Duke Ellington, Ethel Waters, Ray Charles, Otis Redding, Little Richard, B.B. King, Ike and Tina Turner and Sammy Davis Jr.
All those organizations paved the way for the Angelina Arts Alliance beginning in 1996, with the first performance coming in 2001 with the opening of the Temple Theater.
‘‘And it doesn’t stop there,’’ Evans said. ‘‘Out of the Angelina Arts Alliance was born a dream for Lufkin to become a Texas-designated cultural district. And with the leadership of Becca Chance and Sally Alvis and their newly created board, Lufkin Creative is right now in the process of submitting its application for that certification.
The Arts Alliance is unique in that it is the only cultural and educational organization within a 90-mile radius, serving nine counties and beyond, Evans said. Those counties served include Angelina County, as well as Nacogdoches, San Augustine, Jasper, Tyler, Polk, Trinity, Houston and Cherokee counties.
“Education is at the heart of what we do with the Angelina Arts Alliance,” she said. “We serve over 15,000 students each year through our school time and outreach programs.
With all of its shows, the Arts Alliance serviced more than 30,000 individuals from across East Texas, who spent an estimated $1.4 million last year, she said.
The Temple Theater Performing Arts Series kicks off Oct. 1 with the Roots and Boots Tour, featuring Aaron Tippin, Collin Raye and Sammy Kershaw. Grammy Award-winning artist Amy Grant will visit Lufkin in March 2024.
Other performances during the season include “Jesus Christ Superstar’’; Drumline Holiday; ‘‘On Your Feet,’’ a musical that tells the story of Gloria and Emilio Estefan; “The Greatest Love of All: A Tribute to Whitney Houston; Voctave; and “¡Viva Mexico! ¡Viva America!” featuring Ballet Folklórico de Los Ángeles and Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuéllar.
The Discovery Series begins Oct. 8 with iLuminate, a multi-sensory experience.
Other performances will feature two unique troupes of entertainers. Drum Tao takes audiences on a journey to Japan’s ancient world of drumming and martial arts, while Artrageous combines art, vocals, choreography and music.
The Pines Presents Series opens Sept. 14 with T. Graham Brown.
Other performances coming to downtown’s historic Pines Theater include “An Evening with Lucia Micarelli and Leo Amudeo,” Tito Puente Jr. and his Latin jazz orchestra, ‘‘One Christmas Night in Memphis,” “Voices of Classic Soul,” “The Langston Hughes Project,” “Music of Mancini” and “The Great Dubois.”
Current season ticket holders have until June 23 to renew their subscriptions. New season ticket orders for the Temple and Pines theaters can be turned in now to the box office, with new subscriptions to be filled starting July 3 based on availability and in the order in which they were received. Single tickets for each show will go on sale Aug. 7.
Tickets can be purchased at the Angelina Arts Alliance Box Office at 108 S. First St., online at angelinaarts.org or by calling (936) 633-5454. Box office hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Temple Theater Performing Arts Series
Roots and Boots Tour
Collin Raye, Aaron Tippin and Sammy Kershaw
The season begins Oct. 1 with three of the biggest names in country music visiting Lufkin for a once-in-a-lifetime show.
Raye, Tippin and Kershaw will perform their biggest hits duirng an incredible night of country music.
‘‘Jesus Christ Superstar’’
A new mesmerizing production of the iconic musical returns to the stage for its 50th anniversary Nov. 13.
‘‘Jesus Christ Superstar’’ is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ as seen through the eyes of Judas.
Lyrics and music from the show are by Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, who have won Emmys, Grammys, Oscars and Tonys for their work.
“Drumline Holiday”
This combination of an HBCU marching band, a dazzling vocalist and energetic choreography is just the right thing for the holiday season.
From the modern sounds of Maria Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You,” Ariana Grande’s “Santa Tell Me’’ and Justin Bieber’s “Mistletoe” to the classics of “Santa Claus is Coming to Town’’ and “Jingle Bells,” this dynamic performance mixes holiday favorites and top hits.
‘‘On Your Feet’’
This musical is a true story about heart, heritage and two people who believe in their talent — and each other — to become an international sensation: Gloria and Emilio Estefan.
The Jan. 10, 2024, performance will feature some of the most iconic songs of the past quarter-century, including “Rhythm is Gonna Get You,” “Conga” and “Get On Your Feet.’’
“The Greatest Love of All: A Tribute to Whitney Houston”
This critically acclaimed tribute show brings the musical legacy of Whitney Houston to life. Critics have described the show as “mind-blowingly spot on” and as a beautifully crafted tribute to one of the world’s most revered singers.
Belinda Davids — a RiSA chart-topping artist in her home country of South Africa — provides the breathtaking vocals. She is accompanied by a live band, backing vocalists and choreographed dancers, plus state-of-the-art sound, lighting, vision and theatrical effects.
Amy Grant
The music of this Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter has become a cornerstone of the contemporary Christian music scene.
She is bringing her timeless music and heartfelt lyrics to Lufkin March 9, 2024.
Voctave
The harmonious sounds and stunning vocal arrangements of this a cappella group have taken the world by storm.
Formed in 2015, Voctave blends classical, pop and Broadway tunes into a unique and unforgettable sound. The group has multiple No. 1 songs and albums on iTunes, Amazon and Spotify. Their Lufkin performance is scheduled for April 16, 2024.
“¡Viva Mexico! ¡Viva America!”
Featuring Ballet Folklórico de Los Ángeles and Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuéllar
Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuéllar celebrates the music and dance of Mexican Americans who grew up on both sides of the border.
The May 1, 2024, show will open with the traditional and then venture through modern times with Ballet Folklórico de Los Ángeles. The colorful show will conclude with Oscar-winning Disney tunes.
Discovery Series
The Discovery Series highlights the Arts Alliance’s commitment to fun and educational family programming for all ages.
Tickets for all performances are $6 for youth (17 years and under) and $11 for adults.
iLuminate
The multi-sensory experience will take the audience on an exhilarating ride of music, dance, illusion, technology and comedy Oct. 8.
iLuminate has been featured on shows such as ‘‘Dancing with the Stars,’’ ‘‘The X-Factor’’ and ‘‘The Ellen Degeneres Show.’’
“Drum Tao: 30th anniversary The Tao”
Drum Tao’s shows combine music, dance and theater, and with more than nine million spectators worldwide, they have become a global sensation.
The March 4, 2024, show will have audiences on the edge of their seats while exploring drumming and martial arts in Japan.
Artrageous
Artrageous features a troupe of talented misfit artists, singers, dancers and musicians who create a masterpiece in front of the audience.
The Pines Presents
T. Graham Brown
A legendary singer with a unique sound, Brown has been compared to both George Jones and Otis Redding.
His Sept. 14 show kicks off The Pines Presents series for 2023-24.
He has 15 studio albums and more than 35 chart-topping singles during a career that dates to 1986.
“An Evening With Lucia Micarelli and Leo Amudeo”
Micarelli is an American violinist and star of the HBO series “Treme.”
On Oct. 19 she teams up with Grammy-nominated guitarist Leonardo Amuedo to take listeners on a musical journey that will mesmerize and captivate them for the evening.
Tito Puente Jr. and his Latin jazz orchestra
The son of legendary American salsa and Latin jazz musician Tito Puente, Tito Jr. carries on his father’s passion for Latin music.
Those attending his Nov. 4 show will experience his passion for the exhilarating Latin rhythms left by the legacy of his father.
“One Christmas Night In Memphis”
This unique concert pays tribute to the evening in music history when icons Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins, Jerry Lee Lewis and Elvis Presley gathered in Memphis to produce the legendary “Million Dollar Quartet.”
This Dec. 14 shows features a bit of everything for everyone, blending class and holiday hits such as “White Christmas” and “Run, Run, Rudolph.”
“Voices Of Classic Soul”
Joe Coleman, Joe Blunt and Theo Peoples, the lead singers of four legendary vocal groups — the Temptations, Platters, Four Tops and Drifters — take the stage for an evening of incredible showmanship and dancing Jan. 18, 2024.
“The Langston Hughes Project”
Ron McCurdy, a member of the Grammy Foundation and music professor at the University of Southern California, will take the audience on a soulful and rhythmic journey Feb. 15, 2024.
“The Langston Hughes Project” is a one-of-a-kind musical extravaganza through the iconic poet’s life and works, featuring jazz music and poetry readings.
“Music Of Mancini”
The March 24, 2024, show presented by Jukebox Saturday Night celebrates the timeless compositions of Henry Mancini, including hits like “The Pink Panther Theme” and “The Days of Wine and Roses.”
Mancini is often cited as one of the greatest composers in the history of film, winning four Academy Awards, a Golden Globe and 20 Grammy Awards, plus a posthumous Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 1995.
“The Great Dubois”
Michael DuBois and Viktoria Grimmy will dazzle and amaze the audience at their April 19, 2024, show, which closes The Pines Presents season.
The performance by the award-winning duo features juggling, hula hoops, aerial stunts, magic and more.
Classic Film Series
Screenings for all movies in The Pines Classic Film Series begin at 7 p.m. Admission is $5.
Upcoming movies include: ‘‘Sister Act’’ July 14; ‘‘Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory’’ Aug. 11; ‘‘In The Heights’’ Sept. 8; ‘‘The Addams Family’’ Oct. 13; ‘‘Clue’’ Nov. 10; and ‘‘The Preacher’s Wife’’ Dec. 8.
2024 offerings in the series include: ‘‘The Maltese Falcon’’ Jan. 12; ‘‘The Wiz’’ Feb. 9; ‘‘Sunset Boulevard’’ March 8; ‘‘Rear Window’’ April 12; ‘‘North by Northwest’’ May 10; ‘‘Vertigo’’ June 14; and ‘‘Gilda’’ July 12.
