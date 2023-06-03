The Angelina Arts Alliance’s upcoming 2023-24 season offers an eclectic mix of shows that provide something for everyone to enjoy, according to Vickie Evans, the AAA’s interim executive director.

‘‘I am so excited, and the main thing I’m the most excited about is how diverse it is,’’ Evans said. ‘‘We really put a lot of thought and energy into finding shows that would reach younger generations, families, older people. Everybody has an opportunity to find something they can enjoy.’’

Jeff Pownall’s email address is jeff.pownall@lufkindailynews.com.