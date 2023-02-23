Angelina College will cap off its celebration of Black History Month with a two-night tribute to the Dunbar school system.
Titled “Honoring Dunbar: Remembering Brilliance,” the events take place from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday at the Convention Center on the AC campus.
The events will feature numerous Dunbar alumni and guest speakers, and both events are open to the public.
Friday’s ceremony will include Olivia Adams Wilson serving as the master of ceremonies, with a welcome from AC president Michael Simon. The Rev. David Avant will offer the invocation, and Tina Webber and Brent Shankle will perform the musical selection.
Guest speakers for Friday include Daniel Spikes and Winifred Ferguson-Adams, dean of health careers at Angelina College.
Saturday’s schedule includes a pair of Angelina College basketball games at Shands Gymnasium: The Lady Roadrunners host Blinn College at 2 p.m. and the Roadrunner men host Jacksonville College at 4 p.m. Those are the home finales for both AC teams.
The Dunbar tribute on Saturday will feature Brenda Anderson Tankersley as the emcee, with Bishop Oscar Dixon Sr. offering the invocation. Adrianne Collins and Tina Webber will perform the musical selections, while the guest speakers include Jonathan Kegler and Sellestine Collins-Hunt.
Randy McKelvey, who organized the events, will offer the closing remarks.
