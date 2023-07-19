Angelina College officials gathered in recognition of the nearly $3 million Title V grant award from the U.S. Department of Education. From the left are: Tim Ditoro, AC vice president of academic affairs; Claudia Valladares, project manager/student support; Marcy Anthony, director Title V grant project; AC president Michael Simon; Dudley May, IT integration administrator; Janice Huffman, director of grants and sponsored programs; and Mary Ann Larsen, network administration curriculum developer and instructor.
Angelina College officials on Thursday gathered in recognition of the nearly $3 million Title V grant awarded by the U. S. Department of Education.
AC was one of 78 higher education institutions selected as a Title V recipient in 2022.
According to the Title V page on the Angelina College website, the Title V grant lists two major components: 1) Establish new technology programs for in-demand occupations, and 2) Develop and strengthen support services.
The award certainly will cover both of those components, according to Marcy Anthony, Title V project director at Angelina College.
“With this grant, we’re able to produce two more programs for the college,” Anthony said. “We’re now going to offer Networking Administration degree, which is actually starting this fall in year two of the grant. Then, in year three, we’ll be able to offer a Software Development program as a new degree.
“Those are two very prominent and sought-after programs that haven’t been available in this area until now.”
Along with the new degree programs, the college also will be able to provide more services designed to ensure student retention and success.
“We’re also going to be able to start a new mentoring program focusing on incoming new students — especially first-generation students — who aren’t familiar with the college experience,” Anthony said. “We’ll have faculty and peer mentors working with those students to help them make the transition to college life.”
