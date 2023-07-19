AC Title V grant

Angelina College officials gathered in recognition of the nearly $3 million Title V grant award from the U.S. Department of Education. From the left are: Tim Ditoro, AC vice president of academic affairs; Claudia Valladares, project manager/student support; Marcy Anthony, director Title V grant project; AC president Michael Simon; Dudley May, IT integration administrator; Janice Huffman, director of grants and sponsored programs; and Mary Ann Larsen, network administration curriculum developer and instructor.

 AC News Service

Angelina College officials on Thursday gathered in recognition of the nearly $3 million Title V grant awarded by the U. S. Department of Education.

AC was one of 78 higher education institutions selected as a Title V recipient in 2022.