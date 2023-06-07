AC graduation

Family and friends watch Angelina College graduates walk across the stage to receive their diplomas during a May 13 graduation ceremony.

 JESSICA DEEL/For The Lufkin Daily News

AC News Service

Angelina College graduates who are members of the Class of 2023. More than 600 students received their degrees and/or certifications. These conferred degrees and certifications encompass all graduates from summer and fall semesters (2022) and the spring 2023 semester.