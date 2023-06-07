AC News Service
Angelina College graduates who are members of the Class of 2023. More than 600 students received their degrees and/or certifications. These conferred degrees and certifications encompass all graduates from summer and fall semesters (2022) and the spring 2023 semester.
Following is the list divided by hometown of record and including the appropriate degree and/or certification:
Accra, Ghana: Matilda E. Gordon, AA, General Studies.
Abilene: Jaxon J. Hansen, AA, Business Administration and Management.
Alto: Brandin S. Rodriguez, AAS, Criminal Justice.
Apple Springs: Ashton C. Dain, CERT-1 Basic Welding; Alexa Harmon, AA, Visual Arts; Douglas Lane Maxfield, CERT-1 HVAC and Refrigeration — Commercial, CERT-1 HVAC-Residential; and Seth A. Schaffer, AAS, Drafting and Design Technology, CERT-1 Drafting and Design Technology.
Baytown: Emerilie B. Granados, AAS, Nursing.
Beaumont: Dustyn A. Wilson, CERT-1 Business Management Development.
Bon Wier: Ashton M. Hall, AAS, LVN to ADN Transitions Track.
Brookeland: Bailee S. Bishop, AAS, Nursing; Alyssa S. Fain, AAS, Nursing; and Connie M. Purkey, AA, General Studies.
Burke: John K. Flowers, CERT-1 Basic Welding, CERT-1 Real Estate Salesman; Kain A. Kennidy, CERT-1 Basic Welding; and Raul Padilla, AAS, Nursing, CERT-2 Vocational Nursing-MEEP.
Camden, New South Wales (Australia): Madison E. Baker, AA, General Studies.
Carthage: Shuler S. Black, CERT-2 Paramedic.
Center: Shaquanna L. Houston, CERT-1 Child and Family Development-CDA Level 1; Jakayla L. Parks, AA, General Studies; Kelly Ramirez, AAS, Radiologic Technology; Cynthia Sanchez, CERT-1 Real Estate Salesman; Tammy E. Tinner, AAS, Human Services-Case Management, CERT-1 Human Services-Basic, CERT-1 Human Services-Intermediate; and Allison B. Wilson, AAS, Radiologic Technology.
Chester: Katilyn A. Clack, AAT, Teaching; April L. Mahaffey, AAS, LVN to ADN Transitions Track; Susan R. Olbrych, AA, Business Administration and Management.
Chireno: Angellaca S. Bruno, AAS, Office Administration, CERT-1 Office Administration, CERT-1 Office Administration-Microsoft Office; Vashti A. Lockett, AA, General Studies; Jennifer A. Moreno, CERT-1 Real Estate Salesman; Teodoro A. Moreno, CERT-1 Automotive Technology; Brandy N. Vaughn, AAT, Teaching.
Clute: Damian Leal, AA, General Studies.
Colmesneil: Eric M. Davis, CERT-1 Basic Welding; Nature R. Jackson, AAS, Nursing; and Mylee P. Powell, AAS, Radiologic Technology.
Corriga: Alicia Booker-Scott, AAS, Child and Family Development, CERT-1 Child and Family Development-Level 1; Trey W. Brooks, CERT-1 EMT-Maintenance Technician Specialty; Jessica Felix, AA, General Studies; Jessica Gutierrez Lara, AA, Business Administration and Management; Edelia Inguanzo Guzman, CERT-1 Criminal Justice Core Level 1; April N. Kennebrew, AAS, Child and Family Development; Eryka B. Price, CERT-2 Pharmacy Technology; Andres Ramirez, AAS, Criminal Justice, CERT-1 Criminal Justice Core Level 1; and Crystle A. Toler, AAS, Paralegal-Legal Assistant.
Crockett: Edley C. Arcibar, CERT-1 Child and Family Development-CDA Level 1; Cristal E. Arvizu, CERT-2 Vocational Nursing; Curt A. Baker, CERT-1 Diesel Technology; Darcie A. Corcoran, AA, General Studies; Jennefer Cruz, AAS, Criminal Justice, CERT-1 Criminal Justice Core Level 1; Charmayne S. Easterling, CERT-1 Business Management Development; Faith D. M. Head, AA, General Studies; Kriana N. McCullough, CERT-1 Child and Family Development-CDA Level 1; Mercedes J. Rainey-Young, CERT-1 Child and Family Development-CDA Level 1; Shardashia S. Sanders, CERT-1 Child and Family Development-CDA Level 1; Janeta M. Taylor, CERT-1 Child and Family Development-Level 1; Marc D. Tourgee, CERT-1 Criminal Justice Core Level 1; Alyssa B. Utley, AAS, LVN to ADN Transitions Track; and Tracey N. Whitting, AAS, LVN to ADN Transitions Track.
Cushing: Bradi N. Bradshaw, AA, General Studies; Amy A. Cole, CERT-2 Vocational Nursing; Brandie L. Cosby, AAS, Human Services Management, CERT-1 Human Services-Intermediate, CERT-1 Human Services-Basic; and Douglas K. Poskey, CERT-1 Sound Recording Technology-Advanced.
Cypress: Jose D. Bojorquez Huerta, AA, General Studies; Jasmine R. Tucker, AA, General Studies.
Diboll: Julian A. Acevedo, CERT-1 Diesel Technology; Jesus M. Aguirre, CERT-1 EMT-Maintenance Technician Specialty; Chelsey G. Arambula, AA, General Studies; Xavier I. Arrellano, AAS, Business Management Development, CERT-1 Business Management Development; Victor C. Arreola, AA, Health and Physical Education; Sydney R. Blanton, AA, General Studies; Leslye Carreon Magdaleno, AAS, Radiologic Technology; Breahna R. Cordova, CERT-2 Pharmacy Technology; Sariah E. Cruz, AA, General Studies; Rejinaldo DeJesus, AAS, Computer Information Systems-Programmer/Analyst, CERT-1 Computer Information Systems-Programmer/Specialist; Jaime Franco, CERT-1 Business and Supervision; Alexie I. Hernandez, AA, Business Administration and Management; Anabel Hernandez, AAT, Teaching; Eunice M. Hernandez, AAS, Pharmacy Technology; Jaqueline Hernandez, AAS, Pharmacy Technology, CERT-2 Pharmacy Technology; Deandrea Ipke, CERT-1 Child and Family Development-CDA Level 1; Alivia Jackson, CERT-2 Vocational Nursing; Emma D. Jones, AA, General Studies; Mlisa J. Loving, AA, General Studies; Elizabeth Luna, CERT-2 Vocational Nursing; Alina Martinez, AAS, Nursing, CERT-2 Vocational Nursing-MEEP; Chandlyr A. McGaughey, AAS, LVN to ADN Transitions Track; Nia F. Mitchell, CERT-1 Real Estate Salesman; Julissa E. Montoya, AA, General Studies; Tiffany M. Mott, AA, Business Administration and Management; Jose A. Patlan, AAS, Diesel Technology; Karolina Pena, AAS, Radiologic Technology; Yanelys S. Pulido, CERT-1 Child and Family Development-Level 1, CERT-1 Child and Family Development-CDA Level 1; Aileen Robles, AAS, Nursing, CERT-2 Vocational Nursing-MEEP; Conrado Salaiz, CERT-1 Criminal Justice Core Level 1; Tanya L. Scott, AA, General Studies; Rafael E. Sepulveda, CERT-1 Electronics Technology-Basic Networking Specialty, Electronics Technology-Computer Maintenance; Tracie L. Sible, CERT-1 Criminal Justice Core Level 1; Micah L. Smith, AA, General Studies; Krysta M. Stancomb, AA, Health and Physical Education; Jessica J. Stephens, AA, General Studies; Tyra G. Stewart, CERT-1 Child and Family Development-CDA Level 1; Mikaili J. Turner, AA, General Studies; Jaylee M. Wilson, AAS, Nursing, CERT-2 Vocational Nursing-MEEP; and Lesly A. Zuniga, AAS, Nursing, CERT-2 Vocational Nursing-MEEP.
Etoile: Makenzie G. Lowery, CERT-1 Real Estate Salesman; Calli J. Rhodes, AA, Business Administration and Management; and Joshua S. Winslett, CERT-1 Basic Welding.
Evadale: Jason K. Sylvester, AA, Business Administration and Management.
Fresno: Wilondja B. Loni, AA, General Studies.
Garrison: Grace E. Dekerlegand, AAT, Teaching; and Halie C. Shelton, AAS, Nursing, CERT-2 Vocational Nursing-MEEP.
Goodrich: Maegon Mills, CERT-1 Child and Family Development.
Grapeland: Marley Duhon, AA, General Studies; and Michael Minter, AA, General Studies.
Groveton: Hydee E. Drake, AAS, Surgical Technology; Juan P. Facio, CERT-1 Basic Welding; and Ty L. Havard, CERT-1 Basic Welding.
Hemphill: Analuisa V. Cisneros, AA, General Studies; Leah A. Ferguson, AAS, Nursing; Tammy M. Mitchell, AAS, Human Services Case Management, CERT-1 Human Services-Intermediate, CERT-1 Human Services-Basic; Amber M. Rash, CERT-1 Design and Applied Arts-Graphic Arts; and Jaquasha T. Taylor, AAT, Teaching.
Houston: Tatyanna E. Guzman, AA, Health and Physical Education; Luke W. Holbrook, CERT-1 Automotive Technology; and Heladio Moreno, AA, General Studies.
Huntington: Jaida J. Anderson, AA, General Studies; Baylee G. Bentley, AA, General Studies; Aftyn E. Carter, AAT, Teaching; Patricia L. Chambers, CERT-1 Business and Supervision; Katelyn A. Gentry, AA, General Studies; Jordyn N. Haas, AAS, Criminal Justice, CERT-1 Criminal Justice Core Level 1; Austin M. Harris, AA, Business Administration and Management; Jessica L. Haskins, AAS, Human Services Case Management, CERT-1 Human Services Intermediate; Carsyn E. Ivy, AA, Health and Physical Education; Shelby James, AAS, Diagnostic Medical Sonography; Chelsea D. Lewis, AA, General Studies; Jacob W. Mason, AA, General Studies; Kayla S. McGaughey, AAS, Drafting and Design Technology, CERT-1 Drafting and Design Technology; Luis D. Molina, AA, General Studies; Kaine M. Mondy, AAS, Nursing; Holli N. Morgan, CERT-1 Real Estate Salesman; Matthew Murray, CERT-1 Electronics Technology-Electronics Assembler; Charity N. Napier, CERT-1 Business and Supervision; Lindsey N. Newcomb, CERT-2 Pharmacy Technology; Christa D. Niederhofer, AA, General Studies; Tracy L. Reid, AAS, Human Services Case Management; Maitland D. Rhodes, AAS, Welding Technology, CERT-1 Advanced Welding, CERT-1 Intermediate Welding, CERT-1 Basic Welding; Angelica M. Rojo, CERT-1 Business and Supervision; Kelton D. Sanderson, AA, General Studies; Jacob C. Schmidt, CERT-2 Vocational Nursing-MEEP; Tyler J. Spencer, CERT-1 Real Estate; Rhonda G. Thompson, AAS, Criminal Justice, CERT-1 Criminal Justice Core Level 1; Andrew Walker, AA, General Studies; Sydney M. Willis, AAS, Radiologic Technology; and Grant K. Wilson, CERT-1 Criminal Justice Core Level 1.
Huntsville: Samantha D. Hardy, CERT-1 Criminal Justice Core Level 1; and Briana D. Simmons, AAT, Teaching.
Jacksonville: Tina R. Jones, AAS, Respiratory Care.
Jasper: Meagan M. Palmer, AA, General Studies; Haley G. Primrose, AA, General Studies; Victor M. Romero, AAS, Computer Information Systems Programmer/Analyst; Shaquita M. Sells, AAS, LVN to ADN Transitions Track; Karina I. Vargas, CERT-1 Child and Family Development-CDA Level 1; Daniel S. Wade, CERT-1 Diesel Technology-Basic; Chase A. Webb, AAS, Criminal Justice, CERT-1 Criminal Justice Core Level 1; Wyatt H. Webb, AAS, Drafting and Design Technology; and Kelly M. Whitmire, AA, Health and Physical Education.
Katy: Zechariah Selvage, AA, General Studies.
Kennard: Tacoreyn D. McDaniel, CERT-1 Child and Family Development-Level 1; and Nicholas E. Pennington, AAS, Machine Tool Technology, CERT-2 Advanced Welding, CERT-1 Intermediate Welding, CERT-1 Basic Welding, CERT-1 Machine Tool Technology-Operator, CERT-1 Machine Tool Technology-Computer Numeric Control.
Kingwood: Lauren H. Burge, CERT-2 EMS-Paramedic; Aliyah Bustamante, AAS, Criminal Justice, CERT-1 Criminal Justice-Core Level 1; Coby S. Schoettlin, AA, General Studies; and Tyler S. Ward, AA, Business Administration and Management.
Kirbyville: Ina F. Merkelz, AA, General Studies.
LaPorte: Ibironke Kayode, CERT-2 Vocational Nursing-MEEP.
Livingston: Emma S. Abbey, AAS, Human Services-Case Management, CERT-1 Human Service-Intermediate; Jennifer C. Altom, AA, General Studies; Keith M. Askelson, AS, Business-Leading to BBA; Erica M. Baker, AA, General Studies; Deondre R. Bookman, AA, General Studies; Michelle L. Brooks, CERT-1 Child and Family Development-CDA Level 1; Robin A. Buller, AAS, Nursing, CERT-2 Vocational Nursing-MEEP; Levi C. Childers, AAS, Nursing, CERT-2 Vocational Nursing-MEEP; Jenny M. Clark, AAS, Criminal Justice, CERT-1 Criminal Justice-Core Level 1; Stephen M. Clubb, AAS, Computer Information Systems-Network Support Technician; Ethan P. Daigle, CERT-1, Machine Tool Technology-Computer Numeric Control; Dominique D. Escobar, AA, General Studies; Ashley M. Fletcher, AA, Business Administration and Management; Brittany Gaston, AAS, LVN to ADN Transitions Track; Sandy L. Geuvara, CERT-1 Child and Family Development-CDA Level 1; Christopher M. Hill, AAS, Business Management Development, CERT-1 Business Management Development; Chandria D. Ivory, CERT-2 Vocational Nursing; Tamara E. Langley, CERT-1 Child and Family Development-Administrative; Holly M. Lenox, CERT-2 Pharmacy Technology; James M. Lensing, CERT-2 Vocational Nursing-MEEP; Zachary R. McDaniel, AAS, Nursing, CERT-2 Vocational Nursing-MEEP; Idalia C. Mercado, AA, General Studies; Baili A. Mitchell, AA, General Studies; Stephanie N. Nunez, CERT-1 Child and Family Development-CDA Level 1; Paige R. Parker, AA, General Studies; Macy S. Stephenson, AA, Business Administration and Management; Ryle N. Stephenson, AAT, Teaching; Gerson A. Torres, AA, General Studies; Jorge H. Trejo, AAS, Business Management Development, CERT-1 Business Management Development; Chelsea J. Truitt, CERT-1 Real Estate Salesman; Kelton W. Whisenhunt, CERT-1 Diesel Technology; Ryan A. Williams, CERT-1 Drafting and Design Technology; and David A. Wolf, AAS, LVN to ADN Transitions Track.
Logansport, Louisiana: Makayla S. Williams, AA, General Studies.
Longview: Dawson C. Huffstetler, CERT-1 Diesel Technology.
Lovelady: Hannah K. York, AA, General Studies.
Lufkin: David Acevedo, CERT-2 Advanced Welding, CERT-1 Intermediate Welding, CERT-1 Basic Welding; Ivan Acevedo, AAS, EMT-Electrical Technician Specialty, CERT-1 EMT-Electrician Specialty; Mario Acevedo, CERT-1 Diesel Technology-Basic; Sarah A. Ackley, AA, Visual Arts; Elbyn J. Acosta, AAS, Criminal Justice, CERT-1 Criminal Justice; James R. D. Adams, AA, General Studies; Amanda K. Aguilar, AAS, Paralegal-Legal Assistant; Mateo E. Aguirre, AA, General Studies; Ezequiel Alanis, CERT-1 EMT-Electrician Specialty; Bryanna Albro, AA, General Studies; Leonardo A. Aldape, CERT-1 Real Estate Salesman; Marcos A. Alday, CERT-1 Automotive Technology; Nickolas A. Alderman, AA, General Studies; Marquitra G. Alexander, AAS, Child and Family Development, CERT-1 Child and Family Development-Level 1; Chase B. Allen, CERT-1 Electronics Technology, Electronics Assembler; Alexandra B. Alvarado, AA, General Studies; Haylee N. Alvis, AA, General Studies; Dania Amador, AA, General Studies; Ariadna G. Amaro, AA, General Studies; Luis E. Anaya, AAS, EMT-Electrical Technician Specialty, CERT-1 EMT-Electrician Specialty; Amanda N. Anderson, AAS, Radiologic Technology; Arielle B. Anderson, AAS, Nursing, CERT-2 Vocational Nursing-MEEP; Linda C. Armstead, CERT-1 Business and Supervision, CERT-1 Business Management Development; Jeremy W. Arnold, CERT-1 Machine Tool Technology-Computer Numeric Control; Kristan D. Arnold, AA, General Studies; Noemi K. Avila, AAS, Welding Technology, CERT-2 Advanced Welding, CERT-1 Intermediate Welding; Bianka A. Balderas, AAS, Child and Family Development; Alex J. Bara, AAS, Drafting and Design Technology, CERT-1 Drafting and Design Technology; Stephen R. Barfield, CERT-1 Sound Recording Technology-Advanced; Lexus R. Barron, AA, General Studies; Caylyn N. Baskin, AA, General Studies; Linda M. Beauchamp, AA, General Studies; Logan D. Birdsong, CERT-2 Diesel Technology; Justin L. Black, CERT-1 Real Estate Salesman; Cara L. Blair, AAS, Human Services-Case Management; Brendon W. Bohall, CERT-1 Drafting and Design Technology; Brandy D. Bonham, CERT-2 Pharmacy Technology; Jordan L. Bowers, AA, General Studies; Stuart J. Brimmage, CERT-1 Real Estate Salesman; Ashley S. Brown, CERT-1 Child and Family Development-Level 1; Katie S. Brown, AA, General Studies; Minnie J. Bullock, CERT-1 Criminal Justice-Core Level 1; Brody Butler, CERT-1 Diesel Technology-Basic; Tommy G. Butler, CERT-1 Real Estate Salesman; Yadira M. Caldera, AAS, Surgical Technology; Devin R. Capps, CERT-1 Drafting and Design Technology; Ravynn A. Carnes, AA, General Studies; Reba M. Carnley, AA, General Studies; Liz A. Carrillo, CERT-1 Child and Family Development; Hector O. Ceda, AAS, EMT-Electrical Technician Specialty; Jonathan Chavez, AAS, EMT-Electrical Technician Specialty, CERT-1 EMT-Maintenance Technician Specialty; Kaydee G. F. Cheshire, CERT-1 Criminal Justice-Core Level 1; Rhonda G. Connally, AAS, Paralegal-Legal Assistant; Meiah D. Cordero, AA, General Studies; Daniela N. Cortes, AAS, Pharmacy Technology; Ian J. Cox, AA, General Studies; Christian T. Crain, AA, General Studies; Yolanda Crenshaw, CERT-1 Business Management Supervision, CERT-1 Business Management Development; Jaquinton J. Criswell, CERT-1 Basic Welding; Tessa C. Cryer, AA, General Studies; Kacey Cummins, AA, Business Administration and Management; Kayley E. Daniels, CERT-2 Pharmacy Technology; Kendall M. Davis, AAS, Criminal Justice, CERT-1 Criminal Justice-Core Level 1; Leah N. Davis, AAT, Teaching; Ta’Maiya E. Davis, CERT-2 Vocational Nursing; Luis M. De La Cruz, AS, Multidisciplinary Studies; Miguel A. De La Cruz, CERT-1 Diesel Technology-Basic; Susana De La Paz, AA, General Studies; Fabian A. Del Toro, AA, General Studies; Andrea G. Delangel, AA, General Studies; Noelia Delapaz, AAT, Teaching; Jeremiah E. Delgado, CERT-1 Business and Supervision; Shelly R. Demarest, AA, Music; Maddux H. Dezern, CERT-1 EMT-Electrician Specialty; Cinthia A. Diaz, AAS, Human Services-Case Management, CERT-1 Human Services-Intermediate, CERT-1 Human Services-Basic; Marco A. Dominguez, AA, General Studies; Sandra E. Dominguez, CERT-1 Child and Family Development-Level 1; Teacy L. Dove, CERT-1 Criminal Justice-Core Level 1; Hannah S. Dudley, CERT-1 Child and Family Development-CDA Level 1; Tahj Easterling, CERT-1 HVAC and Refrigeration-Commercial, CERT-1 HVAC-Residential; Deondra R. Eleby, AAS, Emergency Medical Services, CERT-2 EMS-Paramedic; Jonathan W. Eleby, AAS, EMT-Electrical Technician Specialty, CERT-1 EMT-Electrician Specialty, CERT-1 EMT-Maintenance Technician Specialty, CERT-1 Real Estate Salesman; Reagan N. Ellisor, CERT-2 Vocational Nursing; Neftali Enriquez, AAS, Welding Technology, CERT-2 Advanced Welding, CERT-1 Intermediate Welding, CERT-1, Basic Welding; Cyntia Escobedo, CERT-1 Real Estate, CERT-1 Real Estate Salesman; Eduardo Escobedo, AAS, Criminal Justice; Vanessa J. Escobedo, AAS, Nursing, CERT-2 Vocational Nursing-MEEP; Kevin J. Espinoza, AA, General Studies; Conception R. Esteves, AAT, Teaching; Nicole B. Fishar, AAS, Respiratory Care; Carina Flores, AA, General Studies; Shadye Forrest, AA, General Studies; Jayla C. Fowler, CERT-2 Pharmacy Technology; Alejandro Garcia, CERT-1, Basic Welding; Oralia Garcia, AAS, LVN to ADN Transitions Track; Johnnie Garner, CERT-1, HVAC and Refrigeration-Commercial, CERT-1 HVAC-Residential; Andrew L. Garrett, AA, General Studies; Dakota M. Gilbert, AA, General Studies; Emily Gilbreath, AA, General Studies; Eunice G. Gill, AA, General Studies; Alexis C. Gladney, CERT-1 EMT-Electrician Specialty; Michael Gollot, AAS, Design and Applied Arts-Graphic Arts; Leah M. Gonzalez, AA, General Studies, CERT-1 Criminal Justice-Core Level 1; Orrin D. Gray, CERT-1 Diesel Technology-Basic; Tiffany M. Griffin, CERT-1 Child and Family Development-Administrative; Isaac W. Hall, CERT-1 HVAC and Refrigeration-Commercial, CERT-1 HVAC-Residential; Mackayla R. Hall-Whitten, AA, Business Administration and Management; Emily B. Hammel, CERT-1 Real Estate Salesman; Kristen L. Haney, AAS, Child and Family Development, CERT-1 Child and Family Development-Level 1, CERT-1 Child and Family Development-Administrative; Mary-Beth L. Harbuck, AA, General Studies; Kimberly C. Harris, AA, General Studies; Jessica S. Harrison, AA, General Studies; Morgan T. Hay, CERT-1 Drafting and Design Technology; Bethanie D. Heath, AAS, Paralegal-Legal Assistant; Jocelynne A. Hernandez, AA, General Studies; Star A. Hernandez, AA, General Studies; Griselda Herrera, AAS, Business Management Development, CERT-1 Business and Supervision; Kenneth W. Hescott, AA, General Studies; Andrew J. Hines, AA, General Studies; Colten J. Horton, CERT-1 Criminal Justice-Core Level 1; Simone Hunt, CERT-1 Business and Supervision, CERT-1 Business Management Development; Tiffani M. Hurd, AAS, Radiologic Technology; Justice S. Irvine, CERT-1 Child and Family Development-Administrative, CERT-1 Child and Family Development-Level 1; Reyna Jacobo, CERT-2 Pharmacy Technology; Josue E. Jasso, CERT-1 Basic Welding; Donald P. Jefferys, CERT-1 HVAC and Refrigeration-Commercial, CERT-1 HVAC-Residential; Jamarion S. Johnson, CERT-1 Basic Welding; Abby R. Jones, AA, General Studies; Shelby C. Jordan, AAS, Machine Tool Technology, CERT-1 Machine Tool Technology-Computer Numeric Control; Zoey B. Kelley, AA, Health and Physical Education; Christy Kendrick, AAS, LVN to ADN Transitions Track; Glorunda R. Kiel, AA, General Studies; Matthew R. Lair, AA, General Studies; Christopher Lancon, CERT-1 Diesel Technology-Basic; Cynthia L. Lebeau, AA, General Studies; Shasity R. Lee, AAS, Respiratory Care; John E. Lester, CERT-1 Criminal Justice-Core Level 1; Matthew C. Lewing, AAS, EMT-Electrical Technical Specialty; Samantha A. Lizarraga, AAS, Emergency Medical Services, CERT-2 EMS-Paramedic; Brissa Y. Lopez, AA, Business Administration and Management; Natalie P. Lopez, AA, General Studies; Garret R. Luce, AA, General Studies; Kayleigh A. Luce, CERT-1 EMT-Electrician Specialty; Tiffany E. Luce, AAS, LVN to ADN Transitions Track; Zachary M. Lumpkin, AA, General Studies; Jessica Maldonado, CERT-1 Real Estate Salesman; Christian Marquez, AA, General Studies; Ashton Martin-Kibbey, AA, General Studies; Josephine B. Martinez, CERT-2 Vocational Nursing; Ashley M. Matthews, AA, Visual Arts; Danyele M. Maxon, AAS, Business Management Development; Savannah McCarty, CERT-2 Vocational Nursing; Whitney C. McCloud, CERT-1 Real Estate Salesman; Bryant D. McCollum, CERT-1 Automotive Technology; Kayla V. McCool, AAS, Nursing, CERT-2 Vocational Nursing-MEEP; Jesse N. McLain, AAS, Welding Technology, CERT-2 Advanced Welding, CERT-1 Intermediate Welding; Aaron L. McMillian, AA, General Studies; Brenda J. Medina, AAS, Paralegal-Legal Assistant; Dion E. Medina, AAS, Welding Technology, CERT-2 Advanced Welding, CERT-1 Intermediate Welding, CERT-1 Basic Welding; Mariana Z. Medrano, AAS, Nursing, CERT-2 Vocational Nursing-MEEP; Alex S. Mendoza, AAS, Drafting and Design Technology, CERT-1 Drafting and Design Technology; Janet Mendoza, AAS, Nursing; Chayanne S. Mijares, CERT-1 Basic Welding; Jennifer L. Miller, CERT-1 Child and Family Development-Level 1; Jennifer I. Mireles, AAS, Computer Information Systems Programmer/Analyst, CERT-1 Computer Information Systems Programmer/Specialist; Natalya M. Mitchell, CERT-1 Drafting and Design Technology; Joseph B. Montes, AAS, Welding Technology, CERT-1 Basic Welding; Jacqueline Montoya, AAS, Criminal Justice, CERT-1 Criminal Justice Core Level 1; Carlos A. Moya, CERT-1 Drafting and Design Technology; Manual D. Muro Rodriguez, CERT-1 Automotive Technology; Latisha L. Murphy, AA, General Studies; James B. Nash, AAS, Nursing, CERT-2 Vocational Nursing-MEEP; Eduardo Nava, CERT-2 Vocational Nursing-MEEP; Avery A. Neal, AA. General Studies; Helena J. Nerren, AA, General Studies; Holland B. Newcomb, CERT-2 Vocational Nursing; Xstacia T. Newton, AA, Business Administration and Management, CERT-1 Real Estate Salesman; Robert D. Palacios, CERT-1 Real Estate, CERT-1 Real Estate Salesman; Baylie D. Parker, AA, Business Administration and Management; Angel A. Parra, CERT-1 EMT-Electrician Specialty, CERT-1 EMT-Maintenance Technician Specialty; Janet L. Pavlic, AAS, Child and Family Development, CERT-1 Child and Family Development-Level 1; Colby B. Payne, AA, Business Administration and Management; Jon E. Pennington, AA, General Studies; Bre’Ausha D. Penson, AA, General Studies; Shemar J. Penson, CERT-1 Business Management Development; Reynaldo Perez, CERT-1 Design and Applied Arts-Graphic Arts; Karen Perkins, CERT-2 Vocational Nursing; Faith A. Perry, AA, General Studies; Christopher M. Phillips, CERT-1 Diesel Technology-Basic; Tasha L. Pierce, AA, General Studies; Keslie A. Reece, AA, Business Administration and Management; Andrea T. Reyes, AA, General Studies; Crystal L. Reynolds, AAS, Surgical Technology; Charles D. Rhodes, AA, General Studies; Natasha N. Riggins-Garner, CERT-1 Real Estate Salesman; Paulina Rios, AAT, Teaching; Krystin L. Risby, CERT-1 Child and Family Development-Level 1; Comeisha L. Roberson, CERT-1, Business and Supervision; Keith D. Roberts, CERT-1 HVAC and Refrigeration-Commercial, CERT-1 HVAC-Residential; Estela B. Rodriguez, AAS, Nursing; Gabriel I. Rodriguez, CERT-1 EMT-Maintenance Technician Specialty; Humberto Rodriguez, AA, General Studies; Joselyn R. Rodriguez, AAS, Criminal Justice, CERT-1 Criminal Justice Core Level 1; Kimberly Rodriguez, AA, General Studies; Nestor Rodriguez, CERT-1 EMT-Maintenance Technician Specialty; Logan R. Rogers, AAS, EMT-Maintenance Electrical Specialty, CERT-1 EMT-Maintenance Technician Specialty, CERT-1 EMT-Electrician Specialty; Jose I. Rojas, AAS, Design and Applied Arts-Graphic Arts; Calvin J. Rowland, AA, General Studies; Luis A. Ruiz, AAS, EMT- Electrical Technician Specialty, CERT-1 EMT-Maintenance Technician Specialty, CERT-1 EMT-Electrician Specialty; Tomas Ruiz, AA, General Studies; Terri N. Russ, CERT-2 Vocational Nursing-MEEP; Martin Salinas, CERT-1 EMT Electrician Specialty, CERT-1 EMT Maintenance Technician Specialty; Christian Sanchez, CERT-1 EMT-Electrician Specialty; Jesus Sandoval, CERT-1 Basic Welding; Saul Santoyo, CERT-1 Intermediate Welding, CERT-1 Basic Welding; Nathaly Sarmiento, CERT-1, Business and Supervision; Reeves T. Saucier, AAS, Nursing; Marie N. Schultz, AA, Business Administration and Management; Elizabeth K. Scroggins, CERT-2 Vocational Nursing; Gerardo Segura, CERT-1 Sound Recording Technology-Basic; Chelsie M. Sessions, AA, Business Administration and Management; Liam E. Shafer, CERT-1 HVAC and Refrigeration-Commercial, CERT-1 HVAC-Residential; Jayla L. Simmons, AAs, Radiologic Technology; Katlynne A. Smith, AS, Health Science; Kristen N. Sneed, AAS, Radiologic Technology; Aleaha D. Solis, AAS, Criminal Justice, CERT-1 Criminal Justice Core Level 1; Oscar I. Solis, AA, General Studies; Jaylen D. Sowell, AA, General Studies; Cathryn J. Spencer, CERT-1 Child and Family Development-Level 1; Demetrice D. Spikes, AAT, Teaching; Christian E. Sprinkle, AA, Business Administration and Management; Stormie A. Sterling, CERT-2, Pharmacy Technology; Patrick R. Strickland, CERT-1 Real Estate Salesman; Rebecca E. Stringer, AAS, Human Services Case Management, CERT-1 Human Services-Intermediate, CERT-1 Human Services-Basic; Dakota K. Summers, CERT-1 Diesel Technology-Basic; Daniel E. Syzdek, CERT-2 Advanced Welding, CERT-1 Intermediate Welding, CERT-1 Basic Welding; Monique Teal, AAS, Criminal Justice, CERT-1 Criminal Justice Core Level 1; Michael A. Teer, AA, General Studies; Kristin B. Thacker, CERT-1 Real Estate Salesman; Alisa M. Thomas, AAS, Child and Family Development; Michelle K. Thomas, AAS, Criminal Justice; Diana A. Tobias, CERT-2 Vocational Nursing; Perla M. Tovar, AS, Multidisciplinary Studies; Melissa J. Trevino, CERT-1 Design and Applied Arts-Graphic Arts; Macy R. True, AA, General Studies; Madeline H. Turner, AAS, LVN to ADN Transitions Track; Dustin W. Ulrichson, AAS, Welding Technology, AAS, Machine Tool Technology, CERT-1 Machine Tool Technology-Computer Numeric Control, CERT-1 Machine Tool Technology-Operator; James W. Vail, AA, General Studies; Jimena Valdes, AAS, Nursing; Christian Vargas, AA, Business Administration and Management; Jasmin M. Vargas, AA, Business Administration and Management; Alexandra Y. Vasquez, AS, Business-Leading to BBA; Xochil G. Vasquez, AAS, Nursing, CERT-2 Vocational Nursing-MEEP; Kaylor U. Vazquez Viacobo, AA, General Studies; Samantha N. Velasquez, CERT-1 Criminal Justice Core Level 1; Brooke L. Washburn, AA, General Studies; Amber D. Westbrooks, AAS, Child and Family Development; Britt C. Williams, AA, General Studies; Brittany D. Williams, AAS, Pharmacy Technology; Samantha D. Williams, CERT-1 Criminal Justice Core Level 1; Maranda N. Willis, AA, General Studies; Kerri L. Wilson, CERT-2 Vocational Nursing; Kerri K. Woods, AA, General Studies; Sharmaine Woods, CERT-1 Business Management Development; Shaylie M. Yarbrough, AA, General Studies; Mark W. Yarnall, CERT-1 Machine Tool Technology-Computer Numeric Control, CERT-1 Machine Tool Technology Operator; Roberto D. Zavala, CERT-1 Business and Supervision; Diana K. Zepeta Rodriguez, AA, General Studies; and Mark A. Zuniga, CERT-1 Automotive Technology.
Magnolia: Savannah G. Robertson, CERT-2 Vocational Nursing.
Marietta, Georgia: Michelle S. Smith, AA, General Studies.
Milam: Maribet S. Mole, AAT, Teaching.
Montgomery: Clayton Holt, AAT, Teaching.
Nacogdoches: Daniel Acevedo Rodriguez, CERT-1 EMT-Electrician Specialty; Jaret Acosta, AA, Business Administration and Management; Javier O. Alonso Padron, AAS, Business Management Development, CERT-1 Business and Supervision; Yoselin Alvarado, AAS, Human Services Case Management, CERT-1 Human Services-Intermediate, CERT-1 Human Services-Basic; Crystal M. Ballard, AA, General Studies; Jasia J. Berry, CERT-2 Vocational Nursing; David H. Boyer, CERT-1 Diesel Technology-Basic; Abigail N. Camp, AAS, Nursing; James R. Chambers, CERT-2 Vocational Nursing-MEEP; Aidan M. Chunn, AAS, Criminal Justice, CERT-1 Criminal Justice Core Level 1; Morgan K. Clifton, AA, General Studies; Alfonso Corpus-Martinez, AAS, EMT-Electrical Technician Specialty, CERT-1 EMT-Electrician Specialty, CERT-1 EMT-Maintenance Technician Specialty; Lucia Cruz, CERT-1 Child and Family Development-CDA Level 1; Joseph V. Delavega, CERT-1 Basic Welding; Biana L. Dorman, AAS, Nursing; Trevin A. Dowdy, AAS, Machine Tool Technology; Adlofo D. Duran, AAS, EMT-Electrical Technician Specialty, CERT-1 EMT-Maintenance Technician Specialty, CERT-1 EMT-Electrician Specialty; Naomi R. Faullon, AA, General Studies; Yasmeen Gallegos, AAT, Teaching; Cinthya M. Galvan, AA, Business Administration and Management; Michael K. Galvez, CERT-2 Advanced Welding, CERT-1 Intermediate Welding, CERT-1 Basic Welding; Ashley Garcia, AAS, Criminal Justice, CERT-1 Criminal Justice Core Level 1; Veronica Garcia, AAS, Nursing; Andrew P. Hammersmith, AAS, Radiologic Technology; Dae’Sha Q. Harris, CERT-1 Real Estate Salesman; Jibreel H. Helaire, CERT-1 Real Estate Salesman; Evelin Hernandez, AA, General Studies; Jordan R. Johnson, AAS, Criminal Justice; Rebecca N. Johnson, AAS, Child and Family Development; Trevor L. Jones, CERT-2 EMS Paramedic; Scarlet E. Lizama, AAS, Respiratory Care; Collyn D. Lobb, CERT-2 EMS Paramedic; Lorena Macias, AAS, Surgical Technology; Dillon W. Martin, AAS, Diesel Technology; Alejandro Martinez, AAS, EMT-Electrical Technician Specialty, CERT-1 EMT Electrician Specialty, CERT-1 EMT-Maintenance Technician Specialty; Jaleesa A. Miller, CERT-2 Vocational Nursing; Selina B. Mechell, AAS, Nursing; Brandon M. Miranda, CERT-1 Intermediate Welding, CERT-1 Basic Welding; Rosalind S. Montgomery, AAS, Respiratory Care; Cassie A. Moore, AAS, Design and Applied Arts-Graphic Arts; Madysen R. Morrow, AAS, Surgical Technology; Dolores G. Najar, AAS, Child and Family Development, CERT-1 Child and Family Development-Administrative, CERT-1 Child and Family Development-Level 1; Drew R. Patel, CERT-1 EMT-Electrician Specialty; Adam M. Perez, AAS, Welding Technology, AA, General Studies, CERT-2 Advanced Welding, CERT-1 Intermediate Welding, CERT-1 Basic Welding; Rodricus L. Polley, CERT-1 HVAC and Refrigeration-Commercial, CERT-1 HVAC-Residential, CERT-1 Basic Welding; Britney M. Porter, AAS, Business Management Development, CERT-1 Business Management Development; Kelly Pratt, AA, General Studies; Jose M. Ramirez, CERT-1 HVAC and Refrigeration-Commercial, CERT-1 HVAC-Residential; Rosa M. Ramirez, AAT, Teaching; Markee K. Rasberry, CERT-1 Real Estate; Pedro F. Rivera, CERT-1 EMT-Electrician Specialty; Kayli L. Samford, AAS, Paralegal-Legal Assistant; Katerin Sanchez Rodriguez, AA, General Studies; Miguel Santoyo-Padilla, AA, General Studies; Luis O. Serrano, AAS, EMT-Electrical Technician Specialty; Milam Simons, CERT-1 HVAC and Refrigeration-Commercial, CERT-1 HVAC-Residential; Carrington D. Smith, AA, General Studies; Alyssa N. Soto, AAS, Pharmacy Technology; Donisha L. Sterns, AAS, Business Management Development; Crystal M. Tanner, CERT-2 Vocational Nursing; Abby N. Tatum, CERT-2 Vocational Nursing; Viviana Torres Gallegos, AAT, Teaching; Ana P. Tovar, AAS, Radiologic Technology; Jessica Valentine, AA, General Studies; Esmeralda Vazquez, CERT-1 Real Estate Salesman, CERT-1 Real Estate; Kashece T. Wallace, CERT-2 Vocational Nursing; Matthew L. Watts, AA, General Studies; Adrianna B. Whitaker, CERT-1 Real Estate Salesman; Ladariel K. Whitaker, CERT-1 Real Estate Salesman; Addyson M. Williams, CERT-1 Child and Family Development-CDA Level 1; Stephanie A. Williams, CERT-1 Child and Family Development-CDA Level 1; Blake B. Wilson, AS, Multidisciplinary Studies; Clare Michaela E. Yu, AAS, Nursing; and Patricia Zamarron, AAS, Nursing.
Nederland: Alyssa J. Collazo, AA, General Studies.
New Waverly: Brandi L. Lewandowski, CERT-1 Business and Supervision, CERT-1 Business Management Development.
Newton: Ashleigh S. Curtis, AAS, LVN to ADN Transitions Track.
Onalaska: Amber N. Findley, CERT-1 Child and Family Development-CDA Level 1; Brayson H. Hughes, CERT-1 Business Management Development, CERT-1 Business and Supervision; Madison W. Moran, CERT-1 Child and Family Development-CDA Level 1; Ara M. Sims, CERT-1, Child and Family Development-CDA Level 1; Tiffany P. Watters, AAS, Business Management Development, CERT-1 Business and Supervision, CERT-1 Business Management Development; and Megan M. Williams, AAS, Nursing, CERT-2 Vocational Nursing-MEEP.
Opelousas, Louisiana: Morgan M. Louviere, AA, General Studies.
Pearland: Jordan Belin, AA, General Studies.
Pineland: Ranon M. Bailey, CERT-2 Vocational Nursing; Sara D. Clark, AAS, Respiratory Care; and Rebecca B. Jones, AAS, Criminal Justice, CERT-1 Criminal Justice Core Level 1.
Point Blank: Ross M. Wingo, AA, General Studies.
Pollok: Antonio D. Arellanes, AAS, Radiologic Technology; Phillip S. Austin, AAS, Computer Information Systems Programmer/Analyst, CERT-1 Computer Information Systems-Programmer/Specialist; Kandell E. Castro, AA, General Studies; Tahirah L. Dean, AA, Theatre; Joshua L. Dominey, AAS, Welding Technology, CERT-2 Advanced Welding; Angel M. Driver, AAS, Child and Family Development, CERT-1 Child and Family Development-Administrative; Joanna C. Forman, AA, General Studies; Rachel C. Fowler-Norred, AAS, Child and Family Development, CERT-1 Child and Family Development-Level 1; Humberto Jacobo, AA, General Studies; Alison D. Jones, AAS, Pharmacy Technology; Winfred E. Lewis, CERT-1 EMT-Electrician Specialty; Hailey N. McDougald, AAS, Paralegal-Legal Assistant; Hailey J. Moore, CERT-1 Real Estate Salesman; Saida Ramirez, CERT-1 Criminal Justice Core Level 1; Presley D. Slatter, AAT, Teaching; Mikaela Sullivan, AAS, Computer Information Systems Programmer/Analyst, CERT-1 Computer Information Systems-Programmer/Specialist; Tanner J. B. Williams, AA, General Studies; and Kristie K. Wright, AA, General Studies.
Richmond: Marissa B. Gonzales, AA, General Studies.
Rusk: Kaitlynn A. Joyner, AAS, Nursing, CERT-2 Vocational Nursing-MEEP; and Adriana Sandoval, AAS, Radiologic Technology.
San Augustine: C’Aira J. Barnes, CERT-1 Computer Information Systems-Microcomputer Applications and Operations; Rebekah Birdwell, AAS, Diagnostic Medical Sonography; Torrence E. Borders, AAS, Pharmacy Technology; Ka’Myriah S. Burrell, AAS, Business Management Development, CERT-1 Business Management Development; Brenna L. Harvey, CERT-1 Business Management Development; Skyla J. Perdue, CERT-2 Pharmacy Technology; and Magan H. Poindexter, CERT-2 Vocational Nursing-MEEP.
Shelbyville: Amber N. Wilburn, AA, General Studies.
Spring: Michael P. Bencs, CERT-1 Basic Welding; and Jada M. Stewart, AA, General Studies.
Texarkana: Lilian Alfaro, AA, Business Administration and Management.
Tomball: Peyton R. Fosher, AA, General Studies.
Trinity: Morgan P. Robertson, AAS, Nursing, CERT-2 Vocational Nursing-MEEP.
Tyler: Jordan Michael Glaser, AAT, Teaching.
Warren: Breanna M. Holcomb, AAT, Teaching; and Alyssa M. Loving, AAS, Diagnostic Medical Sonography.
Wellington, New Zealand: Lace J. Tangianau, AA, General Studies.
Woodlake: Domonique D. Venegas, AA, General Studies.
Woodville: Brooke V. Byley, AAS, Radiologic Technology; Regan V. Imel, AAS, Radiologic Technology; Theoni R. Kirkgard, AAS, Human Services Case Management; Hanna J. Odom, AAS, LVN to ADN Transitions Track; Chase F. Speaks, AAS, Business Management Development, CERT-1 Business Management Development; and Haley B. Tolbert, CERT-1 Child and Family Development-CDA Level 1.
Zavalla: Rylan M. Bailey, CERT-1 HVAC-Residential; Bailey C. Boulware, AAS, Child and Family Development, CERT-1 Child and Family Development-Level 1; Matthew Denman, CERT-1 Basic Welding; Hanna L. Eddings, AAS, Design and Applied Arts-Graphic Arts; Hannah E. Mitchell, AAS, Human Services Case Management, CERT-1 Human Services-Intermediate, CERT-1 Human Services-Basic; Kimberly R. Nelson, AA, General Studies; Joshua C. Oliver, CERT-1 Automotive Technology; Kenney S. Peeples, CERT-1 Business and Supervision; and Trevor L. Reppond, AAS, Criminal Justice, CERT-1 Criminal Justice Core Level 1.
Zwolle, Louisiana: Kirstyn D. Meshell, AAS, Radiologic Technology.
