Angelina College students in the visual and graphic arts programs will feature their semester’s works in a combined exhibition opening Monday and running through June in the Angelina Center for the Arts Gallery on the AC campus.
An artists’ reception will take place at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the ACA foyer.
Participating artists include students from AC instructor Le’Anne Alexander’s Visual Arts program and students from AC instructor Reg Reynolds’ Graphic Arts program.
Spring semester students in the Visual Arts study introductory drawing and design, according to Alexander. Students work with a variety of traditional media from charcoal and graphite to collage and acrylic paint. These introductory courses are foundational to a career in the arts.
Visual Arts students displaying works in the gallery include Miguel Corral, Arena Flores, Thoren Flowers, Liz Goodwin, Kenneth Hescott, Lorenzo Mansilla, Kaylee Martin, Cesar Meraz, Pablo Morones, Nico Plowman, Geoffrey Powell, Javier Prado, Sandi Roberts, Samantha Saenz, Angeli Sandoval, Meghan Spivey, Kiakia Sterling, Coral Tamez and Avrye Tompkins.
Reynolds said he emphasizes to students that “image is historical”:
“There is great potential to develop strong creative and innovative design from students, through the convergence of analog and digital technology,’’ Reynolds said. ‘‘By combining ‘old school’ methods of cut-and-paste, wet chemistry photography and hand drawing with digital technology our students develop a historical sense of technological tools and an ability to navigate unique design problems.
‘‘This could extend our goal in the graphic design program to teach to the problem, not to the tools, and differentiate the trained and educated designer from the average. The Design & Applied Arts/Graphic Arts program at Angelina College instills in the student that image is the historical record of the evolution of human perception.”
Students in Reynolds’ classes include:
■ Special Topics (ARTC1192) — Miguel Corral, Thoren Flowers, Demi Johnson, Clint Lively, Daphne Ortiz, Avery Todd Sullivan, Coral Tamez, Avrye Jade Tompkins and Parker Winthrop.
