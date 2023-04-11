Angelina Community Theatre is putting on its first musical, “Little Shop of Horrors,” at 7 p.m. April 20-22 and 27-29 at Lufkin VFW Post 1836.
“It’s a fun show,” director Erin Gentry said. “It’s offbeat, it's silly, it’s got some good messages, some cautionary tales. So there's a lot of things, and it’s one that I've always wanted to get a chance to direct, so having the opportunity to do it is a huge dream.”
Gentry said musicals take more people and more time than plays, so she is excited to be able to put on this show and to bring more of these to East Texas.
This musical is normally a smaller cast, but so many people auditioned that she decided to double the cast, she said. There are about 20 people in the musical.
Eryn Forrest, who plays the main character Audrey, grew up watching “Little Shop of Horrors,” so when she heard about auditions for the character, she immediately signed up.
“I just thought it was such a cool thing that the community can get together and put on one show,” Forrest said. “Because we're not a community that's usually surrounded by the arts, so when they do put on a production like this, it’s so cool and it's something that everyone should be a part of.”
Forrest, who lives in Lufkin and has been in theater since she was little, said her favorite part is the dentist song, because it’s ironic and funny. She said she wants everyone to see what they have been working hard on the past two to three months.
“And I hope this kind of brings the art into more of a spotlight for Lufkin,” she said.
Derek Whitlow plays multiple characters including Orin Scrivello, Bernstein, Mrs. Luce, Skip Snip and Patrick Martin. When he auditioned, he only wanted to play Orin Scrivello.
“It’s always been a dream of mine since I was little — I loved ‘Little Shop of Horrors,’” Whitlow said. “And when I auditioned, it was like you have to do these other parts too and have a dress with a wig. I'm like, ‘OK,’ so I called my mom and she sent her wig over.”
He did some theater when he was younger but he recently has been powerlifting. He and his wife moved here about a year and a half ago, and last year she convinced him to audition for a play.
“My wife was like, ‘You're creative. You should audition for a show,’ and I'm like, ‘I can't do lines on stage,” he said.
He decided to audition and he got the part. This is now his third show, and he has six costume changes, he said.
“This is, like, the role of a lifetime for me,” he said. “Six roles is gonna be fun.”
Gentry said the cast includes people from the Angelina Community Theatre board, the Angelina Arts Alliance, The Green Room Theatre and Lamp-Lite Theatre in Nacogdoches.
“So this is kind of a collaboration with all of the theaters around East Texas, which is really exciting,” she said.
The show is rated PG-13 and has sexual and violent themes and some language, Gentry said.
Their Kidz Act Camp is putting on "Willy Wonka Jr." this summer and it is “perfect” to bring kids to, she said.
“So we try to have a chance to do shows with the kids in the summer,” she said. “But we also try to do adult shows to bring in a wider audience. So teenagers and up — this is a great show.”
Angelina Community Theatre started this process in January, Gentry said, and she encourages people to come and watch.
“Come see your friends and family,” she said. “You may be surprised that you know people on stage. And know that there’s a place for everyone in the theater.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.