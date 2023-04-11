Angelina Community Theatre is putting on its first musical, “Little Shop of Horrors,” at 7 p.m. April 20-22 and 27-29 at Lufkin VFW Post 1836.

“It’s a fun show,” director Erin Gentry said. “It’s offbeat, it's silly, it’s got some good messages, some cautionary tales. So there's a lot of things, and it’s one that I've always wanted to get a chance to direct, so having the opportunity to do it is a huge dream.”